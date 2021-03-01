IFM kicks off annual match fundraiser to combat food insecurity: proceeds to feed 8,000-plus residents

Interfaith Food Ministry volunteers pack up eggs for distribution. The nonprofit has launched its month-long matching fundraiser to feed more than 8,000 Nevada County residents in need for the next four months.



Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM) will be launching its annual Match fundraiser with the goal of $120,000 this year. The Match campaign is an opportunity for community members to double their donations where every dollar is matched by IFM, made possible by a handful of generous participants making $5,000-plus donations toward matching funds.

The fundraiser is IFM’s biggest fundraiser of the year and will ensure that the organization can raise enough money to feed up to 8,000 Nevada County residents in need for the next four months. Last year due to COVID-19, IFM experienced a 40% increase in the number of people served from the previous year, and distributed 145,369 bags of groceries to 11,261 adults, children and seniors.

“This year we expect the increase to continue as long as jobs and school schedules continue to be affected by the state mandates,” said Naomi Cabral, IFM’s development director. “Food insecurity has always been an issue in our community, but this is definitely creating more challenges for folks who have never sought out assistance from food pantries in the past.”

IFM’s Match fundraiser runs throughout the month of March. Donations can be made online with a credit or ATM card at interfaithfoodministry.org or by mailing or dropping off a check at Interfaith Food Ministry, 440 Henderson St., Grass Valley, CA 95945.

Awarded by the state of California as nonprofit of the year in 2018, IFM is an organization dedicated to providing supplemental food to families struggling with food insecurity in Western Nevada County since 1987. To date they have served more than 1 million seniors, families with children, and single adults. For more information, call (530) 273-8132 or visit interfaithfoodministry.org.