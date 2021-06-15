IFM gives thanks to Teichert Foundation and community for facility renovations

From left, Fred Teichert, executive director of the Teichert Foundation, hands over a donation check to Phil Alonso, IFM’s executive director.



Fred Teichert, executive director of the Teichert Foundation, recently visited Interfaith Food Ministry in person to deliver a check for $4,000. In the past five years Teichert has given $7,000 in grants to IFM for facility upgrades. IFM had put in a grant proposal early this year to have its heating and air conditioning replaced, a project that would have cost over $11,000 in expenses. The grant will cover up to $4,000 of the costs.

“This is indeed a competitive grant process with over 170 other applicants,” said Teichert. “IFM is doing great work here and I’m glad to be able to come in person to thank you for what you’re doing in your community.”

Brewer Refrigeration Heating & AC will be providing the service of replacing the heating and air conditioning unit to the building. In addition, Rob Brewer of Brewer Heating & AC is reducing the price significantly by $3,000. These contributions allow IFM to save money that will instead go directly to feeding community members who are most in need.

In addition, IFM has been reconstructing the parking lot to accommodate its distribution drive-thru line more efficiently. The whole job has been completed with the help of Twin Cities Church volunteers who cut back the bushes in order for Van Son Construction and Freschi Construction to properly consult on the project and do the construction work needed; also, reducing the price to help IFM save costs by $3,000.

“IFM thanks all the community members who have been part of making improvements to IFM’s facilities,” said Naomi Cabral, IFM’s development director. “We hope our neighbors, recipients, and volunteers will enjoy the increased ease of our operations going forward.”

Interfaith Food Ministry, awarded by the state of California as nonprofit of the year in 2018, is an organization dedicated to providing supplemental food to families struggling with food insecurity in Western Nevada County since 1987; serving 1 million seniors, families with children, and single adults over a span of 34 years.