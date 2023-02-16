Hit (from reader Shanti Emerson): To our very important Wild & Scenic Film Festival this weekend in Nevada City and Grass Valley. I remember when this event started and now it is internationally recognized.
Hit (from reader Adam Kline): To the good folks of the Nevada City Fire Safety Advisory Committee, the Nevada City Planning Commission, Police Chief Foss, and my colleagues on the Nevada City Council for volunteering their time on Saturday to help people unload green waste at the Green Waste Clean-Up Event. Special thanks should also go to the county for letting us use the Rood Center, Nevada City Public Works for putting up signage and loaning supplies, and to Waste Management for providing us with four big bins for the day. We removed a lot of fuel and hopefully made the upcoming fire season a little easier for all of us.
Hit (from reader Bill Lambert): To Taste of Thai in Grass Valley on Main at Mill. This restaurant consistently provides high quality meals that always leave me with a scrumptious, lingering flavor in my mouth. From their rad nah to their curries, from pad thai to stir fry, it’s all good. We are regulars, eating their fare since before COVID, and throughout, via takeout. They struggled to re-open but are now in full swing. The most recent time we were there I recall saying, “This food is a sensory delight!” On top of the food, the staff are exceptionally and genuinely friendly. Even the brick wall décor and the interior building setting are comforting. All in all, Taste of Thai is a pleasing dining experience.
Miss (from reader Susan Rogers): To the scammers pretending to be PG&E calling to tell elderly locals that they will be getting a rebate from the utility company to help with current high winter bills. My mother, who lives next door, almost fell for it, but when the caller (after confirming that she paid her bill by auto-debit) asked for her bank information, she wised up and said “I’m not going to do that.” He said, “This is your last chance!” which was another clue to the scam — a legitimate company would never say that. To everyone: PG&E won’t call you. If you were actually going to get a rebate, it would probably just appear on your bill or you’d get a check in the mail.