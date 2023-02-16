The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) made “Yuba is the Heart.” This eleven-minute film reminds people that the Yuba River, the Yuba River watershed, is a defining, central feature for the area around Nevada City and Grass Valley.

SYRCL sponsors more than 100 films at multiple venues at the 21st Wild & Scenic Film Festival (Feb. 16-20). Most of the films show a couple of times. You can catch a showing of “Yuba is the Heart” at one of its 10 showings.

Chuck Jaffee of Grass Valley