The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) made “Yuba is the Heart.” This eleven-minute film reminds people that the Yuba River, the Yuba River watershed, is a defining, central feature for the area around Nevada City and Grass Valley.
SYRCL sponsors more than 100 films at multiple venues at the 21st Wild & Scenic Film Festival (Feb. 16-20). Most of the films show a couple of times. You can catch a showing of “Yuba is the Heart” at one of its 10 showings.
The film includes a fair share of kids walking around and jumping into the river; and a dog walking around and jumping into the river; and tours paddling around and rafting on the river. There’s a SYRCL board member talking about three generations of her family appreciating the Yuba. There’s pride in the history of getting the Yuba designated a “Wild & Scenic” river (from whence the Wild & Scenic Film Festival gets its name).
There’s a SYRCL scientist connecting us to the dedication involved in understanding and preserving the watershed. (The Yuba sports one of the longest running monitoring programs in the United States.) There’s an unavoidable reminder about the specter of climate change along with a reminder about resilience.
Great word, “watershed.” Besides referring to where all the water flows, it’s also “an event or period marking a turning point in a course of action or state of affairs:”
“Yuba is the Heart” declares, “For 40 years, the South Yuba River Citizens League has protected the Yuba River watershed. Made up of scientists, passionate community advocates and hundreds of volunteers, SYRCL hopes to inspire grassroots environmental movements across the country.”
Why is there a Wild & Scenic Film Festival? Well, it’s a fundraising idea and a good one. But you might also say that the film festival beats with the heart of the Yuba River. With cultural richness and vitality, it connects the local character to the national character to the global character and every which way round.
The film festival informs and stirs people with water issues, including drinking water, farming water, river, lake, and ocean water … with biodiversity issues, including desert lands, wetlands, grasslands, and forest lands, domesticated animals and wild animals, tiny animals and big animals … with people issues, including environmental justice and sociopolitical justice … with our wellbeing, our sustainable wellbeing … and … and … how it’s all connected, how we are all connected …. So many things are so connected.
The film “Yuba is the Heart” is a modest little film at the heart of the South Yuba River Citizens League’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival. The film festival is at the heart of awareness-raising and action … and culture … and … life.
Chuck Jaffee of Grass Valley