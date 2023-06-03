As you are surely aware, we live in one of the demographically oldest counties in the state. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital is perhaps the most important institution for the bulk of our citizenship. Dignity Health has an implied contract with all of us who, sooner or later, will be received by our hospital.
We elderly rely upon solid, dependable urologists all along the way. Men and women require assistance of many kinds that only a trained urologist can provide.
As a prostate cancer patient I and many members of our support group, depend on regular access and help in this regard.
We recently learned that as of June 15, Dignity will suspend support with our resident urologist, Dr. David Kleinerman. Dozens of us have relied upon his availability and expertise for several years.
That Dignity could terminate his contract, especially in an area such as ours, is not understandable. Perhaps it is a matter with them of mere cost.
For us it is a matter of survival.
I trust this knowledge is worthy of your reporting. The issue goes beyond my small contingency.
Will Connell, Grass Valley