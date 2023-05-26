Views expressed by Lynda Lasich about the Republican Party though likely well-intended, foment discord and foster division. Both political parties sorely need to find common ground and seek to present substantive reasoning.
In an effort to provide a wider perspective on topics outlined by Ms. Lasich:
- Voter suppression: voter turnout has exceeded previous elections; in Georgia, Black voters cast three times as many early votes as they did in 2018.
- Gerrymandering (manipulate boundaries): massive migrations to southern states and millions of illegals crossing our border, impacts both parties.
- Banning books: Mark Twain, Dr. Seuss, the Bible have been banned or rewritten (not by the author); conversely, most parents object to pornographic material introduced to their youth, especially the very young.
- Dictating curriculum: increasingly, teachers are dismissed or were never hired if their beliefs conflicted with ideology that has moved away from prevailing cultural standards.
- Dictating what businesses can do or promote: in light of pandemic mandates destroying especially small businesses, the demand for race quotas, and scrutiny for intersectionality, more evidence of overt Republican efforts to curtail businesses needs to be presented.
- Supporting foreign dictators: all parties express serious concerns in this direction.
- Gun regulation: stats mentioned by Ms. Lasich did not involve “weapons of war”; criminal activity thrives under lenient authorities; criminals will access illegal firearms
- Inciting an insurrection: proof of the extent and the actors involved has yet to be established; evidence indicates participation from opposing arenas.
- White supremacy: other than a few cells in Menan, Idaho, little indication exists of this as a concern; review the entire “good people” statement to properly assess charges.
- Taxes: the top 50% of taxpayers paid 97.7% of all federal income taxes and the lower 50% paid 2.3%.
- Promoting nationality and a powerful leader: executive orders the current leader signed his first day in office reversed a booming economy and removed the engine securing our border; billions of dollars, with no input from We The People, will flow towards a fictitious climate scare.
- Threat to democracy: the USA is a Constitutional Republic; democracy, not mentioned in the founding documents, will erode into tyranny, as the Founding Fathers cautioned.
Earth hasn’t warmed to any measurable extent for the last 8,000 years. An endless shifting of tectonic seafloor plates and the continental drift impact climate change. Unless we’re planning to fund 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, billions of dollars will be better spent working to unite and heal our Country
Additionally, the Government doesn’t grant rights. The US Government was designed to protect our inalienable rights.
Valrie Jensen, Grass Valley