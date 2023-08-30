The Morales family of Truckee (names in this story have been changed to protect privacy) became homeless in 2021 due to unemployment. Tom and Cindy worked in the service industry and could not recover from the loss of income. They moved out of their rental home with their three children. The family stayed between their car, hotels, and occasionally with friends for three years before securing a place to call home again.

Jim, A 65-year-old US military veteran, lived in Grass Valley on a fixed income comprised of Supplemental Security Income and Veterans Affairs benefits. Jim counted himself as lucky as he had an affordable unit and a good relationship with his landlord. He was paying $700 a month, or 50 percent of his total income, to rent the place. When his landlord told him he was selling the home, Jim had just 60 days to find a new place that he could afford. He entered homelessness and spent nearly six months living at a shelter before finding a short-term solution in a group home. Jim still hopes to find his own housing but will need a Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing voucher to support rental costs or to get lucky and find a subsidized unit. The waitlists are long and most market-rate housing won’t qualify for a voucher when he gets one, so for Jim an exit from homelessness will require getting lucky on the waitlist or finding a landlord willing to charge what he pays.

Jazmin Breaux is a program director for the Nevada County Health and Human Services Department.