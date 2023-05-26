It’s that time of year again. Wildfire. Do you know where your Go Bag is?
More important, do you have a Go List?
A Go List is more important because you can put your Go Bag on your Go List of things you want to take in case you can never go home again.
Medicine, cell phone (and charger), wallet/purse, portable radio, family heirlooms, pets (horses to hamsters), photos, fine art, computers, musical instruments, important papers, tools, cameras, antiques, diary/journal, jewelry, toiletries, diapers, toys, pen and notepad, emergency cash, food, water – it’s a combination of whatever you want to preserve as precious and whatever you might need to survive as a wildfire refugee.
When you’re breathing smoke, hearing sirens, seeing planes and helicopters at tree level, watching trees explode in fire, listening to people yelling and children crying – that is not when you want to be trying to figure out what to take with you.
Faced with evacuating from the Jones Bar Fire several years ago, I forgot my guitar. A friend forgot her cat. Fortunately, the guitar, the cat and our homes survived. Thank you, firefighters!
Don’t panic
Seriously. Don’t do that. You’re not helping anybody, least of all yourself.
If you are prone to panic, it is especially important to make a Go List. The Go List takes away confusion and doubt. It’s, literally, a set of instructions on what to do when you’re too stressed to think during an evacuation.
Another way to stave off an inappropriate panic attack is to imagine what you would do in the event of an evacuation. As unpleasant an exercise as it might be, imagine yourself becoming calm and efficient, with your wits about you. Do this every once in a while.
If you mentally prepare yourself and rehearse in your head what you’re going to do during an evacuation, you’ll find yourself more capable of taking care of yourself and everybody around you.
Having a list, of course, won’t stop the stress and anxiety of the emergency, but it will help you be at your best when things are at their worst.
There’s another benefit of making a Go List. You find out what’s really important to you. What cannot be replaced? What would you need if you had to start over?
My Go List is prioritized: stuff I absolutely must take followed by stuff I hope to take if there’s time and room in my car.
Being ready
I speak from terrified experience. My Go Bag is already in my SUV, gas tank is never below half, car is always parked facing out, and my Go List is on the wall by my desk.
Also on the wall is a printout of the counterintuitive map of evacuation zones in my area. To civilian eyes, it’s an incoherent jumble of arbitrary boundaries and meaningless alphanumerics.
Nevertheless, you need to know your zone number – and the numbers of surrounding zones. To find your zone in Nevada County, go online to community.zonehaven.com
While you’re at it, sign up with Ready Nevada County/Code RED for phone, email and text alerts.
Also, download the Nevada County Ready Set Go Handbook for more fire safety information than I could possibly include here.
Paying attention
Often, my first knowledge of a fire is CalFire Air Attack hard-charging overhead at full throttle. I recognize the sound of the plane. All too often, one or two air tankers follow at max speed. And then come the helicopters.
By then, I’m already on my computer tracking the aircraft on FlightRadar24.com and looking at near-real-time fire news on TheUnion.com or YubaNet.com. The Union’s editor Elias Funez is regularly live tweeting fires and the events of the day under the Twitter handle Elias_Funez and TheUnion. Of course, my radio is tuned to KVMR or KNCO to hear reports from Pascale Fusshoeller of YubaNet. The Union’s FaceBook Live videos of fires also come in handy to share near-real-time information in the comment section.
And I’m checking my Go List of things to do and take. A proper evacuation takes a little time, so start packing when you get the evacuation warning, so you can go (if you haven’t already) as soon as you get the evac order.
Don’t wait!
Here we go again
Supervisor Sue Hoek announced at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting that there will be PSPs (planned power shutdowns) this summer. She’s going to visit a PG&E facility in San Ramon to find out more.
She advised people to check their generators. “Be prepared. It is coming,” she advised.
Life in the wui
If I could live anywhere in the world, I’d choose here. In fact, I chose the Sierra Nevada Foothills 43 years ago. This is my home.
My friends on the East Coast don’t understand why I live in the “woo-eee” (wildland-urban interface – WUI) where wildfire is such a catastrophic risk. I don’t understand why they live in cities on the East Coast.
Yes, wildfire is a clear and present danger, but properly managed, fire is an essential component of the ecology. It’s the risk we all take – and responsibility we all must assume – for the privilege of living here.
So, write your Go List and pack your Go Bag.