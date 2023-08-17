Sometimes you see them, but you don’t look at them. Sometimes you look at them, but you don’t see them.
In primitive societies, people who offended the community were ostracized. Nobody would speak to them or look at them. It was as if they were invisible, didn’t exist.
People who were ostracized often just … died.
Homeless people on the streets today often receive much the same treatment. People won’t look at them or speak to them.
These are what homeless activist Mark Horvath calls the Invisible People. Horvath used to be one of them on the mean streets of downtown Hollywood. He got out of that scene only to go back in to tell the stories of the people on the streets.
He started a website, InvisiblePeople.tv, in 2008. It’s become a highly respected international site telling the stories of homeless folks.
Horvath is not some fat cat, nonprofit executive. His boots are on the ground, filming stories, handing out new socks, being with the people he serves.
He works on cause campaigns for major brands like Hanes, Ford and Pepsi. He consults with cities and universities around the world. The Nonprofit Times named him in their 2018 Power & Influence Top 50 nonprofit executives.
I was privileged to write for InvisiblePeople in the past, and I hope to again through the Sierra Roots/No Place to Go Project news and opinion service.
The other invisible people
In 2019, I wrote an Invisible People essay called “We Walk Among You.” We are the homeless people you look at but don’t see.
In part, I wrote: “Your dental hygienist, the kid who fixes your computer, the waiter at your favorite restaurant, your child’s favorite pre-school teacher or the well-dressed woman who volunteers at the hospital could be homeless for all you know.”
I was writing about my own experience of being homeless without looking like it. I was among the legions of working-poor homeless people desperately trying to be invisibly homeless.
It’s bad enough to be homeless without being ostracized as homeless.
Except for a few cops who woke me up in the middle of the night with a flashlight in my face for sleeping in my car, nobody knew I was homeless.
I knew where the clean, gas station bathrooms were for a “pits and privates” fresh-up. I had a storage locker for clean clothes. A lot of people go to the gym to get cleaned up before they go to work.
It’s a lot of work to be invisible.
Desperation housing
Untold thousands of working people, even middle-income people, are homeless simply because there’s not enough housing. Even people who can afford housing can’t find housing.
This lack of housing is a direct cause of the homeless crisis we are facing now.
That’s why we are launching the Sierra Roots/No Place to Go Project to advocate for homes for all the invisible people.
Free enterprise and government, for whatever reason, haven’t provided enough housing for all the people in our communities, including me.
We believe, therefore, people have the right to find their own alternative housing. And we must not be punished, penalized or be forced to relocate if we are living responsibly.
Likewise, people who rent alternative housing to people must not be punished or penalized if they are providing or hosting dwellings that are “code-equivalent” to health & safety standards.
Alternative dwelling units (AltDUs) are anything from a homeless camp to vehicles to trailers and RVs to yurts to shipping containers to tiny homes to any kind of shelter that has running water and safe, code-equivalent septic management.
Blowback
While I’ve received many heartwarming congratulations for being hired as the creative director of the Sierra Roots/No Place to Go Project, I did get one hostile letter. The writer questioned why his tax dollars were being wasted on an unemployable “creative” like me who is giving away T-shirts.
Good questions. I suggested we have coffee or a beer and talk about it. And so, we met at Starbucks.
This gentleman was a Fox News conservative, but he had an open mind.
I explained things like conventional thinking wasn’t solving homelessness. What we need is creative thinking.
Fox News (and most news programs) only show what he calls the “bad” homeless people. I explained the plight of working-poor invisibles who are living below the radar in desperation housing. He decided these are the “good” homeless people.
For the record, I do not consider homeless people bad or good, but I was able to enlighten my new conservative friend to the entire spectrum of homeless folk.
Everybody who gets a T-shirt becomes a walking, talking billboard spreading the “Housing for the people by the people” message and the visual brand of a new public attitude toward homelessness and the critical housing shortage.
Within 20 minutes, by this own timing, my one-time critic was asking, “How can I help?”
This man is stone cold conservative. Politically, we agree on almost nothing. Nevertheless, we came to an understanding that the invisible people deserve some form of social justice.
Homelessness is not a political issue. It’s a human issue, and we must transcend political differences to solve this crisis.
An apology
My last column was a formal announcement that the Sierra Roots/No Place to Go Project is officially open for business in what is still a soft opening. (We’re still working on our website.)
To my embarrassment and shame, in my last column, I forgot to give the Nevada County Arts Council and the Upstate California Creative Corps full faith and credit for the $69,696 grant that has made the Sierra Roots/No Place to Go Project possible. I’m embarrassed and sincerely sorry about that thoughtless oversight.
We are extremely grateful not only for the money but for the trust placed in us to use our creative talents to take on one of society’s most pressing and intractable problems.
“We” are singer/songwriters Bob Woods and Juliet Gobert; musician, engineer and event producer Paul Emery; business manager Kathy Ferguson; a videographer yet to be hired; and oh yeah, me.
We’re all about housing for the people by the people. No more invisibles.