Durkin and horse

Meeting of the minds. Tom Durkin spends some time with a horse named Rios during an autonomous horsemanship session at friend Marina Stormy May’s property where the experiences are offered.

 Courtesy Photo

What do horses and AI (artificial intelligence) have to do with each other?

Not much really.

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer, editor, and photo/videographer in Nevada County. He may be contacted at tjdurkin3@gmail.com or www.tomdurkin-media.net.