Ever have one of those weeks? You get a major grant, a key member of your team dies, and then you get COVID-19?
That’s a lot to process in a short amount of time. They really don’t have much to do with each other, so, let’s visit each one separately.
Hold my beer
A year and a half ago, I was working with a group of people about a safe-ground camp for homeless people. I proposed a media-based public awareness and advocacy campaign.
I was told “we can’t” do that.
What? Of course, we can. I’ve done it before.
Turns out what they were really saying was “we won’t.”
Somewhat dumfounded, I left the naysayers amicably and struck out on my own with the No Place to Go Video Project. It was a series of short video interviews with homeless people who have lunch with Sierra Roots every week in Nevada City. So far, I’ve produced almost three dozen clips.
Last October, I learned of the Upstate California Creative Corps and an upcoming grant opportunity that might provide the money I’d need to carry out the campaign I’d envisioned.
I convinced Sierra Roots to let me write a grant application for them to hire me to be the creative director of the Sierra Roots/No Place to Go Project.
Convincing the board was the easy part. The hard, hard part was putting the application package together and actually writing the grant.
We filed the application on April 28. And waited … and waited …
Finally, on June 29, we found out our lucky number was $69,696.
We’re going to do a documentary on the people who live below the radar in homeless camps and “desperation” housing (trailers, RVs, yurts, shipping containers, tiny homes and other illegal dwelling units).
And we’re going to conduct a concurrent public awareness campaign with live music, radio and newspaper stories, really cool T-shirts, social media, songwriting workshops/contests, community survey, town hall and more.
Don’t tell me something can’t be done when it clearly must be done.
Monte Cazazza, R.I.P.
Monte Cazazza was the first person to befriend me when I showed up unannounced at a Sierra Roots lunch one Thursday back in February of 2022.
He was always there. Always helpful to me, to the lunch volunteers and especially to Dianne Weichel, lunch manager and Sierra Roots board member.
And I’d see him in cold weather wearing his yellow safety vest, walking the streets of Nevada City, letting homeless people know about the cold weather shelter or just checking on them.
He’s the reason I wrote “Requiem for Lisa” several weeks ago. He cared deeply for the homeless people in our community. He was angry at how her death was originally reported.
He was doing all this like it was his job. No job. He just did those things because that’s the kind of mensch he was.
Monte was famous in his earlier years. He was a San Francisco and London-based performance artist, and he created “industrial music,” a particularly discordant flavor of punk rock. I didn’t find all that out until after he died.
What Monte wanted to talk about with me was the “homeless-industrial complex” and how all the money was going to salaries and administration – and not to the people who really needed it. He believed there’s no incentive to end homelessness because too many people are making money off the system.
He was quite passionate about it, but I was only able to get him to go on camera once.
Monte died unexpectedly June 29 – the same day we were awarded the grant.
I didn’t learn of Monte’s passing until the evening of July 3 – about the same time I was experiencing what I thought was the worst allergy attack of my life.
I cried. Monte Cazazza was a special human being. He was 74. We will have a celebration of his life later this summer.
Covid still here
Just when you thought it was safe, COVID-19 makes a house call.
I celebrated the Fourth of July by testing positive for COVID-19. It’s a good thing I didn’t need an ambulance, because Verizon sucks. My phone wasn’t working when I tried to call my doctor’s office.
Ever since Verizon “upgraded” my phone to 5G, I frequently can’t make or receive phone calls. This on-and-off phone service has interfered with my work and social life, but getting COVID really drove home how serious this hit-and-miss phone problem really is.
Now, after three months of complaining, I have a trouble ticket with a number. Progress? I can’t make a phone call right now.
Can’t blame Verizon for COVID. I’m one of the lucky ones and had a “mild” case of COVID. Let’s credit the vaccines for that. And Paxlovid. Within hours of taking Paxlovid, my symptoms abated somewhat. I was still sick, but at least I could breathe through my nose again.
COVID caused me to miss my column for the first time in two and a half years. That’s a professional embarrassment – and a hard reminder that I must write a timeless, just-in-case column to keep on stand-by for just such circumstances.
Right now, however, I want to announce that the Sierra Roots/No Place to Go Project is here to commit some social justice for all the people who have been left to fend for themselves because there is not enough housing and no safe place to go.
It was one of those weeks, and it’s going to be one of those years.