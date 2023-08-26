There's a great book on-line for everyone who has to go to court, even if you're represented. It's called the "California Judges Benchguide" and it is published by The Judicial Council, the authority who tells judges what to do. It has statements of how a judge should answer your questions if you don't have an attorney, and explains legal points in what the Guide calls "normal language." Read it even before visiting attorneys because their opinions can vary wildly, and what the judge decides is all that matters. I have found many civil rights and case opinions that are not common knowledge, and the finer points of "judge-made law" citations. The internet has revealed that some of the Court system is nothing more than "the funny little man behind the curtain" in the Wizard of Oz. This book will help reduce the number of problems that you might face, and tells how to keep your case from going off the rails.
Tom Deal, Washington Ca