Courtrooms in Nevada City do not have electronic recording equipment, but others do?
Are you aware that some courtrooms in the Nevada City Courthouse do not have electronic recording equipment, but others do?
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Courtrooms in Nevada City do not have electronic recording equipment, but others do?
Are you aware that some courtrooms in the Nevada City Courthouse do not have electronic recording equipment, but others do?
The long and short of this is that, if you appeal without a “reliable, official record” you will lose. If you’ve had your civil or small claims case requests denied, your chance of having those decisions reversed are between slim and none.
Why the Court doesn’t see this as obstruction of justice is beyond me.
Judges can make mistakes and sometimes make improper decisions.
There are over 2,000 Bench Officers in California sitting in the courts, and it’s unlikely that all of them will make the same decisions using the same methods. That’s why the appellate process exists, but in Courtrooms 5 and 6 in Nevada City, the playing field is not level.
Something to think about, eh? Something to be changed, and it not to accept the suggestion to hire a private court reporter to cover for the “verification gap” in the Courthouse.
Tom Deal
Little Town of Washington
Live scanner feed here: