I woke from a bad dream. The world appeared upside down. What used to be right, was now wrong. What was wrong, was now right. Somehow, my dream catapulted into a nightmare – a real, live nightmare.
Yes, I was totally awake, but the nightmare continued. I just read that “Wokeness = kindness.” Did I actually read that or was I still asleep?
I was also told recently that I could not use the term “woke” since it was offensive. How did an innocent term suddenly take on such an onerous meaning while I was apparently asleep? OK, I’ve been challenged by one too many people recently to give a definition of “woke,” and Klate’s Other Voices, “Wokeness=kindness,” just sent me over the edge. So, this is my opinion of Woke.
The term “woke” is as slippery as jello, constantly morphing in meaning to suit somebody’s agenda. Yesterday it described being well-informed; today it is politically incorrect to use.
Looking at its history, the term “woke” first appeared in 1962 in a New York Times article, referencing African American slang for awareness or being well-informed. By 2013 it became the rallying cry for Black Lives Matter activism. By 2017 it made its way into the Merriam-Webster and Oxford Dictionaries, defined as “alert to racial or social discrimination and injustice.” Yesterday it was a slang term for awareness; today it is an ideological term, involving activism. How did that change take place?
Having lived in Africa for several years, I immediately noted the shift in meaning for the term “African American” after it was appropriated by Black Lives Matter. I have many African friends who are white Africans and many who are white African Americans. So the first phase in changing the meaning of “woke” took place when the term African American was replaced with Black American. It suddenly lost its ties to Africa (and hence slavery) and encompassed all black cultures.
It wasn’t long before other cultures jumped onto the woke bandwagon. And then the whole gender issue jumped on board as well. Today, anybody who feels the least bit discriminated against, for any reason, can lay claim to being a part of the woke movement.
This left the door wide open for certain politicians to latch onto the term to pitch their progressive agenda. They also saw this as an opportunity to garner votes and, thus, progressive and woke became synonymous.
The next morphing took place when wokeness became intertwined with the progressive activist’s “cancel culture,” since anything ideologically non-woke was subject to cancellation. So, what originated as an African American slang word has morphed into extremes, and, as is the case for most extremes, where truth ultimately wins, wokeness appears to be on its way to the cemetery.
Just look at the number of Americans who are standing up to the woke agenda and countering “cancel culture” by boycotting companies and education systems which promote an un-American progressive agenda.
Another thing to understand about wokeness is that this is a war. No, not a war with Russia or China, but with ourselves. One group of Americans believes that America is systemically racist and evil, and therefore must be destroyed—and then what? Allow Communism to take over? Another group of Americans love this country and the freedoms afforded here, providing true principles against racism. They do not want to destroy America, but to preserve the best democracy in the world.
So, how did we get to this divisive point, where one group wants to blow up this country and the other wants to hold on to its greatness? How did we get to a point where the left wants to move away from Martin Luther King’s dream of judging people by their character, instead using accusations of racism to destroy this country?
I propose there is no such thing as racism. It is an incorrect term intentionally used to distract us from the really important issues facing this country. God created just one race – humankind. Some people have more pigmentation in their skin than others. Some people are shorter or taller than others. Some have rounder faces. Some have different shaped eyes. But they are all still just one race. How then can racism exist if we are all one race? Why group people according to some superficial criteria that doesn’t change the fact that they are still all part of the human race?
I’ll tell you why I think humans are being divided into groups—this time by skin color. Because grouping people into “tribes” allows those in power to create hatred between the groups, then chaos, finally leading to war between the groups, which then allows totalitarian control to arise. This is exactly how Marxism works. It doesn’t matter how you group them—by social status, color, culture, gender, whatever—the result is always the same: Marxism and Communism.
In summary, the term woke is not used by conservatives as an insult against African Americans, but as a descriptor of the progressive activist’s ideological agenda it has morphed into – an agenda which has used black Americans in order to gain votes rather than to offer any real help; an agenda which seeks to destroy individuals, families, our laws, our democracy, our country. It is not kind, as Klate proposes; it promotes hatred and destruction.
And now that the term woke is backfiring on progressives, they claim it is an unusable word which doesn’t actually mean anything. So, with the death of a term, are we also seeing a corresponding death of an agenda?
Thea Hood, Penn Valley