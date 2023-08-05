I can’t believe the Grass Valley City Council is entertaining another shot at proposing a sales tax increase to raise money for their general fund, to supposedly be used for fire fighting and vegetation mitigation. Branstrom was right when “he reiterated the public’s distrust in government spending from a general fund.” Ivy got it wrong when he said “I think Measure V did not pass for other reasons.” Listen to the voters! They did not want to increase taxes for the benefit of any general fund, no matter what worthy cause is named. Do it legally and present it as a special tax for fire fighting and vegetation mitigation, and you’ll get the support you need.
I am also suspicious of why a “fire tax” in Grass Valley when fire is a regional issue? Although I live in Penn Valley, I would be funding the Grass Valley general fund since I shop in Grass Valley, but my fire district would not benefit from the tax dollars I pay in Grass Valley. In other words, the entire county, when shopping in Grass Valley, would be subsidizing the Grass Valley general fund while getting nothing in return. How fair is that?