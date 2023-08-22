Mr. Boardman, in response to your August 15 column berating everything about Kevin Kiley, our U.S. representative for California’s 3rd District, it appears to me that you choose to make only negative observations about those you write about, or you have never actually met and spoken with Kevin Kiley. I do know Kevin personally, and I know he does not just meet with people in his jurisdiction to garner votes – but to listen to his constituents and ensure that he truly represents their needs in Congress.
Kiley’s title is “Representative.” How else can he represent us without listening to us, the people in his district?
Since you also receive his newsletter, I know that you are already well-acquainted with Kiley’s list of accomplishments. Let the readers decide for themselves whether Congressman Kiley represents his own interests or those of his constituents.
January 9: Kiley co-sponsored Rep. Valadao’s WATER for California Act, to increase California’s water storage capacity, promote transparency on existing water projects, and identify infrastructure projects to alleviate water shortages.
January 10: to protect taxpayers, Kiley votes to repeal 87,000 IRS agents.
February 1: Kiley is appointed chairman of the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections. Also named as member of three subcommittees. His goal is to “support workers, advance educational excellence, and get our economy back on track.”
February 13: protects taxpayers by getting the IRS to declare “that the Middle Class Tax Refund payments are not taxable, overruling the State of California’s erroneous instructions.
March 14: Kiley, along with Reps. LaMalfa and Pannetta, introduced the bi-partisan Forest Protection and Wildland Firefighter Safety Act of 2023. This bill ensures the ability of firefighters to use fire retardants (currently under attack by certain groups) to fight catastrophic wildfires.
March 22: presented a speech on the House floor outlining California’s water crisis, with a call for effective water management. His presentation can be viewed on: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2GCj1bO5PX8
March 24: Kiley’s school choice amendment was adopted by the House, and sent on to the Senate, as part of the Parents Bill of Rights (H.R.5). The bill shifts the paradigm of public education towards one that is student-centered and parent-directed…It empowers parents by providing a clearer path to find a school that best serves their child.”
March 30: protects taxpayers by acting to “rein-in inflation by voting for sweeping, bipartisan energy and permitting reform legislation that will lower gas and grocery prices, reduce utility bills, and make everyday goods more affordable.”
April 12: appointed to chair the hearing on independent contractors, to examine Biden’s war on independent contractors, and DOL nominee Julie Su’s role in destroying worker livelihoods in California.
April 18: introduces a constitutional amendment for the direct election of all U.S. senators, “ensuring that our democracy depends upon political power residing with the people.”
April 28: Kiley leads congressional opposition to Julie Su. Concurring with Kiley, Congressman Nathan Moran stated, “The misguided policies executed in California under Ms. Su when she was Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development there do not reflect the needs or the wishes of…Americans as a whole.”
May 10: advocates with White House officials for Caldor Fire aid for victims.
May 15: in his one-hour general speech on the House floor, Kiley honored local police in the Inaugural Police Honor Roll, “in an attempt to shift the public paradigm back to giving police the level of respect and honor that they have undeniably earned.”
May 18: to ensure differing viewpoints are protected in America’s universities, Kiley and Rep. Burgess Owens introduced a free speech bill requiring universities to protect diversity of thought, free expression, and open exchange of ideas, “aiming to return to a culture of respect and tolerance towards diversity of thought in higher education.”
May 25: in a floor speech he called on California lawmakers to ensure the direct election of Feinstein’s successor be chosen by the voters.
June 8: protected taxpayers by requesting the IRS correct the record on the tax filing deadline for taxpayers impacted by January’s severe storms.
July 17: thirteen of Kiley’s 15 proposed community projects in his/our district moved forward in the annual federal budget process. These projects included fire management, natural disasters,
road projects, communications, water infrastructure, and broadband. How did Kiley know which projects to propose? By listening to his constituents!
July 18: chaired the hearing on Workforce Protections, examining the economically damaging rules and regulations promulgated by the Department of Labor.
July 19: the judiciary committee unanimously supported Kiley’s and Raskin’s PRESS Act, which protects Journalists’ First Amendment freedoms from the government.
July 19: introduced the nationwide ban on sanctuary policies called “No Sanctuary for Criminals Act.”
July 28: co-authored H.R. 4957, the “Department of Labor Succession Act.” “Having made the worst possible pick for Labor Secretary, which the Senate is rightly rejecting, the President is trying to install his nominee anyways,” said Congressman Kiley. “[Julie] Su faces bipartisan congressional opposition over losing $32.6 billion in taxpayer funds to fraud and for championing policies that destroyed the livelihoods of tens of thousands of independent workers [in California]. Our legislation will prevent Su from indefinitely serving in defiance of Congress and taking her record of failure in California nationwide.”
Aug 14: calls on Attorney General Merrick Garland to withdraw his directive targeting parents as domestic terrorists.
Aug 18: sent a letter to President Biden demanding that the President finally fulfill his promise of disaster relief to victims of the 2021 Caldor Fire.
Next time you see Congressman Kevin Kiley, thank him for all he is doing to represent our needs in the House, and share your concerns with him – he will listen!