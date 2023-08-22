Mr. Boardman, in response to your August 15 column berating everything about Kevin Kiley, our U.S. representative for California’s 3rd District, it appears to me that you choose to make only negative observations about those you write about, or you have never actually met and spoken with Kevin Kiley. I do know Kevin personally, and I know he does not just meet with people in his jurisdiction to garner votes – but to listen to his constituents and ensure that he truly represents their needs in Congress.

Kiley’s title is “Representative.” How else can he represent us without listening to us, the people in his district?

Thea Hood