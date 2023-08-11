Unless you are among the tiny percentage of folks who are privileged to fly on private airplanes, domestic air travel is no longer something to look forward to. Tight and uncomfortable seating, extra fees for everything from on-board meals to carry-on luggage, tedious lines through security wherein one must remove their shoes, jackets, belts, and watches and reassemble themselves at the other end, all make for an experience most of us would prefer to avoid.
Even worse than the discomfort and cost is the recent criticism the FAA and airlines have faced over what some are calling an aviation crisis with canceled flights, long delays at the airport, and an unprecedented number of “near misses” both in the air and on the runways.
According to experts testifying before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee in March of this year, the number of aircraft flying in US airspace is expected to double within the next twenty years. But the industry is experiencing a significant workforce shortage within the FAA at the same time Americans are increasing their rate of air travel.
The number of FAA controllers, including trainees, has dropped at least ten percent since 2011, when the FAA had more than 15,000 controllers on board. Historically, the FAA granted a hiring preference to graduates of a Collegiate Training Initiative-approved program (CTI), which prepared students in the air traffic control field and was considered a prerequisite to success at the FAA Academy. The majority of air traffic controllers in 2011 had served as controllers in the military, or graduated from a CTI program, typically earning an associate or bachelor’s degree.
In an attempt to prioritize diversity over skills, in December 2013 the FAA dropped the preference for CTI graduates and scrapped a skills-based test, replacing it with a “Biographical Questionnaire” (BQ). The pool of more than 3,000 qualified candidates waiting to be hired in 2014, most of whom had graduated from CTI courses and had already passed the FAA’s skills and aptitude test, was purged.
The revised FAA procedures required aspiring Air Traffic Controllers to complete the Biographical Questionnaire, which was basically a take-home personality test that asked random and unrelated questions such as the age at which they first began to earn money, how many high school sports they played, how they would describe their ideal job, or whether their classmates would remember them as humble or dominant.
During a Congressional hearing in March 2014, Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) asked questions of then Secretary of Transportation Anthony Foxx. She noted that of the 28,000 people who applied to the FAA in 2014, only 2,200 passed the Biographical Questionnaire. Numerous qualified CTI graduates failed the BQ, with no explanation as to why. “How can this be?” Senator Murray asked Foxx. Tom Daly, then dean of a CTI-approved School of Aviation added “I have a couple of students who actually were air traffic controllers in the military and failed that test . . . How could you be an air traffic controller for five years, very successfully, and fail that test?”
In a June 2015 letter to the FAA Administrator, Peter Kirsanow, then a member of the US Commission on Civil Rights, expressed his concerns. “The FAA has abandoned or diluted objective standards of evaluating competence . . .The FAA didn’t like the racial and gender composition of the people in its pool of potential Air Traffic Controllers. It is hard to imagine a non-racially motivated reason for jettisoning a pool of people who had already been rated as qualified . . . and it is particularly odd that the FAA would change its selection procedures when its own studies . . . found that the AT-SAT score was the only piece of biodata, other than age, that was a useful predictor of whether an individual would successfully complete Air Traffic Controller training.”
Later in 2015 a federal reverse discrimination lawsuit was filed on behalf of 3,000+ qualified applicants turned away by the FAA. An attorney for the plaintiffs said, “We have a statement from a leading FAA official . . . that they made this decision in order to increase diversity.”
Rep. Randy Hultgren (R-IL) introduced legislation in 2016 to end the use of the Biographical Questionnaire. This legislation was signed into law as part of a larger bill reauthorizing the FAA through September 2017. The reauthorization passed by Congress in 2016 instructed the FAA to eliminate the discredited Biographical Questionnaire.
How is it then that the BQ was still being used for hiring purposes in 2019, when the Mountain States Legal Foundation filed a class-action lawsuit against the FAA on behalf of 2,500 aspiring air traffic controllers who claimed to be harmed by the policy?
How is it that the Biographical Questionnaire assessment, which gives more points to applicants who have not been employed for the last three years than to an applicant who has been a pilot or a veteran with an air traffic control-related military background, is still being used for hiring purposes by the FAA today in 2023?
The FAA was instructed by Congress to eliminate the Biological Questionnaire in 2016, but that obviously did not happen because on July 20, 2023, in passing a $4 Billion FAA authorization bill, the House found it necessary to again include a provision, sponsored by Rep. Brian Babin (R-Texas), to eliminate the “biographical assessment”. This legislation passed on a bipartisan vote of 351 members and is now headed to the Democratic-led Senate, where we can only hope for bipartisan support for this legislation that should have been enforced more than six years ago.
“When Americans board a plane, they should be confident that the best pilot is flying it, the best engineers built it, and the best air traffic controllers are managing flight traffic”, said Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind). “We’ve repeatedly seen diversity and inclusion prioritized over competence and ability. This amendment ensures we hire the best, most qualified candidates at the FAA – based on merit . . . We cannot allow . . . political games to endanger American air crews and passengers.”
