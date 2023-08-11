Unless you are among the tiny percentage of folks who are privileged to fly on private airplanes, domestic air travel is no longer something to look forward to. Tight and uncomfortable seating, extra fees for everything from on-board meals to carry-on luggage, tedious lines through security wherein one must remove their shoes, jackets, belts, and watches and reassemble themselves at the other end, all make for an experience most of us would prefer to avoid.

Even worse than the discomfort and cost is the recent criticism the FAA and airlines have faced over what some are calling an aviation crisis with canceled flights, long delays at the airport, and an unprecedented number of “near misses” both in the air and on the runways.

