There has been quite a bit of discussion about the “Moral Majority” in the Union recently, but claiming that anyone has the “moral high ground” might be risky in today’s environment.
On August 11 Nancy Eubanks set forth her condemnation of the Republican party and all things Trump, lumping all who might even consider supporting him as morally impaired. That is a fairly sweeping indictment of half the country – including our neighbors, friends, and family.
Ms. Eubanks may fail to recognize that voters can be in favor of policies that are good for our fellow Americans, while at the same time recognizing that many elected leaders who support good policies are flawed human beings, just as is each one of us.
Ms. Eubanks listed six areas, as indicated below, in which she believes our past President is irredeemably flawed, and by extension, anyone who dared to vote for him. Unfortunately for all Americans, Donald Trump is not alone among powerful elected officials to be plagued by character flaws.
#1. The Lies: Joe Biden was forced to withdraw from his first presidential campaign when it was found that he had plagiarized a speech from British politician Neil Kinnock. Throughout his decades in government, he has told tall tales about everything from his education to his late son Beau’s death, claiming he had received a “full academic scholarship” to law school, ended up “in the top half of my class” and graduated “with three degrees”. In the real world there was no full academic scholarship, he was almost expelled in his first year of law school for plagiarism, he finished seventy-sixth of eighty-five in his class at Syracuse Law School, and he graduated with one degree. He has claimed to have been at the center of the civil rights movement in Selma and Birmingham and stated he had been arrested in Soweto trying to see Nelson Mandela in prison. None of those things are true.
#2. Cheats: Ms. Eubanks mentioned the demise of Trump University. She may wish to investigate the for-profit management company for charter schools called Mavericks in Education Florida LLS, in which the President’s brother Frank became involved during the first year of Joe Biden’s Vice Presidency.
There is not space within this article to explain all of the ways in which Biden family members and associates hugely profited from this company whose performance was described as “abysmal” by the Florida Department of Education.
Joe Biden has repeatedly stated that his son has never received money from China. Based upon bank records and sworn interviews, we now know conclusively that at least $20 million was received by as many as nine Biden family members from China, Ukraine, Russia, Romania, and other countries, during Biden’s time as VP. Hunter Biden himself acknowledged receiving money from China. The President has denied multiple times that he has “ever spoken to his son about business,” yet witnesses who were present have stated under oath that he participated in 20+ phone calls with his son and business associates and attended dinner meetings with foreigners who were directly involved with his son Hunter’s business entities. Newly released emails depict even deeper involvement while Joe Biden was Vice President.
#3. Adultery: Gavin Newsom, then Mayor of SF, was unfaithful to his wife during his involvement with the wife of his best friend and staffer, thereby destroying two marriages. Bill Clinton, a known philanderer, (remember Jennifer Flowers?), was impeached for lying under oath about a sexual relationship with a young awestruck intern in the Oval Office of the White House during his presidency.
And in the family values department: It has taken 4 years and pressure from the press for Joe Biden to acknowledge the granddaughter that he has chosen not to meet, born as a result of a liaison between his son and the child’s mother, which occurred at the same time Hunter was involved in a relationship with his late brother’s widow.
#4. Sexual Assault: Have we already forgotten the Paula Jones sexual assault trial, wherein Bill Clinton agreed to pay a large settlement to his victim? Clinton was also credibly accused of sexual assault by Kathleen Wiley and rape by Juanita Broderick. In 2020 eight women came forward to accuse Joe Biden of sexual misconduct and inappropriate touching. Tara Reed, a Nevada County resident for many years, claimed that she was sexually assaulted by then-Senator Biden when she was a staffer. There was enough corroborating evidence to give Ms. Reed’s accusation credibility and to warrant investigation, but she was ignored by the media.
#5. Classified Documents: Joe Biden has had classified documents illegally stored in at least four different locations for decades prior to his presidency, when he had no lawful ability to de-classify any information. Some of the documents were stored in a garage where he “keeps his Corvette” – one of several unsecured locations. And who can forget Hillary Clinton erasing thousands of subpoenaed emails and actually destroying electronic devices with a hammer rather than turn them over to investigators?
#6. January 6: Those persons who perpetrated unlawful violence and vandalism at the Capital on January 6 have deservedly paid a heavy price for their actions. The former President has not been indicted for insurrection on January 6, but rather for lying when he stated publicly that he believed he won the 2020 Presidential election. Are we mind readers who can determine whether or not Trump honestly thought that a deep investigation into the voting irregularities surrounding the 2020 election might reveal he had prevailed? Stacy Abrams still believes that she is the duly elected Governor of Georgia, and Hillary Clinton continues to maintain in interviews that the election was stolen from her in 2016. They have not been indicted because we don’t normally prosecute people for their thoughts and beliefs.
No one on either side of the political divide is without baggage. This is not a defense of Donald Trump’s character, which makes it so easy to lump all of his faults together and present them as evidence that he should not have been and never should be President. But, as demonstrated above, Joe Biden and a host of other politicians have no shortage of deficiencies that could be presented to reach exactly the same conclusion. John F. Kennedy and Bill Clinton are well-known for their flaws and infidelities, yet most Americans are willing to overlook their failings and still regard them as among our more effective Presidents. History will make its own judgment on the Presidencies of Donald Trump and Joe Biden, but I would be cautious about claiming “the moral high ground” on either side today.