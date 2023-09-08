Terry McLaughlin

The recent release of the movie “Sound of Freedom” has brought attention to the topic of human sex trafficking, and particularly the trafficking of children. While movies like “Sound of Freedom” and “Taken” highlight the dangers of international trafficking, the United States itself is a top destination for this industry. The US is one of the largest consumers of child sex, which has been reported in all fifty states. The 2021 Federal Human Trafficking Report found that 57% of all US human trafficking victims were minors.

Human trafficking is a modern-day form of slavery where traffickers profit from the sexual exploitation or the forced labor of men, women, and children. According to United Nations and US State Department statistics, over twenty-seven million people are trafficked worldwide each year, and almost 20% of them are children. Human trafficking is the second largest and fastest growing criminal enterprise in the world behind only drug trafficking, reaping $150 billion per year according to the US Department of Homeland Security and the International Labor Organization, far eclipsing the illegal arms trade.

