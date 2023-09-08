The recent release of the movie “Sound of Freedom” has brought attention to the topic of human sex trafficking, and particularly the trafficking of children. While movies like “Sound of Freedom” and “Taken” highlight the dangers of international trafficking, the United States itself is a top destination for this industry. The US is one of the largest consumers of child sex, which has been reported in all fifty states. The 2021 Federal Human Trafficking Report found that 57% of all US human trafficking victims were minors.
Human trafficking is a modern-day form of slavery where traffickers profit from the sexual exploitation or the forced labor of men, women, and children. According to United Nations and US State Department statistics, over twenty-seven million people are trafficked worldwide each year, and almost 20% of them are children. Human trafficking is the second largest and fastest growing criminal enterprise in the world behind only drug trafficking, reaping $150 billion per year according to the US Department of Homeland Security and the International Labor Organization, far eclipsing the illegal arms trade.
California consistently ranks as one of the nation’s top four destination states for human trafficking, followed by Texas, Florida, and New York. These four states have the highest populations in the US and very high immigrant populations, which may explain why the numbers are significantly higher than other states. I was saddened to learn that my own hometown of San Diego was identified by the FBI as one of the top thirteen high intensity child prostitution areas.
The facts are heartbreaking: The average age for a child to become involved in sex trafficking is 12 years old. Many are runaway girls who were sexually abused as children. Victims are often trafficked by someone they know. Trafficking in the US usually occurs in hotels, motels, online websites, and at truck stops. Predators can rent a child for a single sex act for an average of $90. These children are often forced to participate in these acts twenty times per day, six days a week.
In the United States child trafficking is aggravated by four main factors: social media use, pornography, broken families, and the porous southern border.
Social media sites such as Instagram and TikTok provide market access for traffickers and pedophiles. The organization, United Against Human Trafficking, estimates that 55% of victims of US sex traffickers aged 7 to 11 are recruited through social media apps and websites. Those preying on child victims first meet and groom them over social media, and then frequently use those minors to produce pornography, which is distributed through those same social media platforms. Not only are these children sexually abused, but videos of their abuse are uploaded to major pornography websites like Pornhub, and their abuse is played over and over again. Fortunately, there has been some progress made in this area. After a series of articles were published exposing Pornhub’s hosting of child pornography, the website deleted almost ten million videos, 80% of its content, and major credit card companies cut ties with the site.
Studies have shown that minor children are eleven times more likely to suffer sexual and physical abuse if they are raised in single-parent homes, particularly if an unrelated male is present. These children are more likely to run away or spend time in the foster care system. In 2016 the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children found that 86% of sex trafficking victims were in the care of social services when they first went missing.
The porous southern border is directly linked to an increase in child trafficking in the United States. In April of this year, a witness testified to the House Judiciary Committee that the “United States federal government has become the ‘middleman’ in a multibillion-dollar human trafficking operation targeting unaccompanied minors at the southern border.” Half of the criminals wanted for child trafficking shown on the “Most Wanted” list for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement are from Mexico. US Board Patrol encountered an average of 435 unaccompanied minors each day during May of this year, and it is estimated that 60% of these children will be exploited by drug cartels and traffickers into forced labor, prostitution, and child pornography. That 60% represents 8,091 children in May alone. Let that number sink in. In June, 344 minors were released to non-related adults in the United States, most of whom already had multiple children in their care. These children are prime targets for traffickers.
Parents, teachers, employers, counselors, medical and other professionals can often be unaware of abuse that is happening right before their eyes. Victims frequently do not seek help due to language barriers, fear of their traffickers, or fear of law enforcement. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime has a list of indicators that can help identify victims, which includes the following: Appearing malnourished, injured, or having signs of physical abuse; avoiding eye contact, social interaction, or law enforcement; responding in a manner that appears rehearsed or even scripted; and lacking personal identification documents or possessions.
Other factors that can be observed as possible warning signs of victimization are truancy, chronic absenteeism, or a sudden drop in grades; change of friends or alienation from old friends; sudden changes in behavior, attitudes, or attire; anger, aggression, fearfulness or threats of suicide; claims of a new and mysterious “boyfriend”; use of drugs; weight loss, bruises or other displays of physical trauma; a new cell phone or multiple cell phones; use of terminology relating to prostitution; tattoos that are related to prostitution activity; and secrecy with social media and/or cell phones.
Strong and appropriate public policies could reduce child sex trafficking. Policymakers should be focusing on tougher sentencing for both traffickers and their customers, the abuse of social media targeting youth, the pornography industry, and vulnerable children coming from broken families. All of these are complex matters. But one less complex and direct action that could be taken immediately is for the current administration to follow our existing laws and seal our southern border. This one act alone could save tens of thousands of children each year from the horrors of sex trafficking and exploitation.
Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Nevada City, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@ gmail.com