In late May the media seized upon one of those stories that feed the ravenous desire for perpetual outrage. Blaring headlines read: “Amanda Gorman ‘gutted’ after Florida school bans Biden inauguration poem” – the Guardian. “Amanda Gorman’s Books Skyrocket in Sales Despite Florida Book Ban” – Variety. “Poet Amanda Gorman criticizes book ban effort in Florida targeting Biden’s inauguration poem” — ABC. “Amanda Gorman on her inauguration poem being banned at Miami school: ‘I am gutted’” – Los Angeles Times. And I could go on with at least a half a dozen more examples of this extreme and false rhetoric echoing the “Florida and DeSantis are Bad” narrative from the likes of USA Today, NPR, Politico, CNN, and the New York Times.

The origin of the story appears to be a Miami Herald article which reported that elementary school students’ access to Amanda Gorman’s poem “The Hill We Climb” was restricted. The AP then described the poem as “banned” and wrote that it had been placed on a “restricted list”, saying the school district would make the poem available only to middle school students. The author of the poem then tweeted “So they ban my book from young readers, confuse me with Oprah, fail to specify what parts of my poetry they object to, refuse to read any reviews, and offer no alternatives.”

