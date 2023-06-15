In late May the media seized upon one of those stories that feed the ravenous desire for perpetual outrage. Blaring headlines read: “Amanda Gorman ‘gutted’ after Florida school bans Biden inauguration poem” – the Guardian. “Amanda Gorman’s Books Skyrocket in Sales Despite Florida Book Ban” – Variety. “Poet Amanda Gorman criticizes book ban effort in Florida targeting Biden’s inauguration poem” — ABC. “Amanda Gorman on her inauguration poem being banned at Miami school: ‘I am gutted’” – Los Angeles Times. And I could go on with at least a half a dozen more examples of this extreme and false rhetoric echoing the “Florida and DeSantis are Bad” narrative from the likes of USA Today, NPR, Politico, CNN, and the New York Times.
The origin of the story appears to be a Miami Herald article which reported that elementary school students’ access to Amanda Gorman’s poem “The Hill We Climb” was restricted. The AP then described the poem as “banned” and wrote that it had been placed on a “restricted list”, saying the school district would make the poem available only to middle school students. The author of the poem then tweeted “So they ban my book from young readers, confuse me with Oprah, fail to specify what parts of my poetry they object to, refuse to read any reviews, and offer no alternatives.”
Despite all this public outrage, the truth is that the poem was never banned at all. What the school’s media review committee (SMRC) actually determined, in writing, after reviewing “The Hill We Climb” was this: “The book’s author is Amanda Gorman. The book contains a forward by Oprah Winfrey. Amanda Gorman was the first person to be named National Youth Poet Laureate. The poem ‘The Hill We Climb’ was read at the inauguration of Joe Biden on January 20, 2021. Gorman is the youngest poet to read at a Presidential Inauguration in United States history. For these reasons the SMRC determined the book has educational value because of its historic significance. The vocabulary used in the poem was determined to be of value for middle school students. Therefore, the decision of the SMRC is that the book be shelved in the Middle School section of the Media Center.”
There is no evidence whatsoever for the assertion that the poem was ever banned. It was removed from a shelf in a library media center designated for elementary students and placed on a shelf in the same media center for middle-schoolers because Amanda Gorman’s poem is classified as “Young Adult” and categorized as “Middle Grades in Accelerated Reader”. A single school library moved it from the elementary school shelf to a shelf for middle-schoolers. That’s it. That’s all that happened. That’s the entire story.
To clarify even further, Ana Rhodes, a spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, reiterated assurances that elementary school students may request the book, and if they are proficient in reading at a middle school level, they are welcome to check it out. The poem was not banned – it simply changed shelves.
PEN America, described as a literacy and free expression advocacy organization, defines a book ban as something in which “student’s access to books in school libraries and classrooms in the United States was restricted or diminished, for either limited or indefinite periods of time.” So, if the restriction or diminishment of access to books in school libraries or classrooms is defined as “banning” – then the greatest book banners in the country are librarians and teachers. Libraries and classrooms are physical spaces and content moderation is required because of something called “limited shelf space”. Librarians decide every day which books to keep, which books to display, and which books require a student to ask for assistance to find. Based upon PEN America’s definition, if your local school holds a used book sale to remove old books and make room for new books – your school is “banning” books.
What those screaming about book bans really mean is that they don’t like their opinions being questioned or their decisions being overruled – especially by concerned parents who are complaining about wildly inappropriate and often graphically explicit sexual material being presented to their third graders. Moreover, the removal of “problematic” books is almost always characterized in the media as being orchestrated by the “right-wing”, when in reality, school boards have removed classic books such as Mark Twain’s “Huckleberry Finn” and Dr. Suess’ “And To Think That It Happened On Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo” because they find some language or a single image offensive. The great classic “To Kill A Mockingbird” has been removed from some schools due to claims that it is a “white savior story”.
The moral of this story is – don’t believe everything you hear or read. There are many influential voices in the media and the public today who find it to their advantage to report negatively on Governor DeSantis or Floridian policies in general, and a great number of their readers and listeners are predisposed to believe what they are told. But don’t allow yourself to be so easily fooled — you know in your gut when a story doesn’t pass the “smell test”. “Banning” an original poem written by a young American for a presidential inauguration? Really? Your own common sense tells you that scenario does not ring true, however much it may feed a narrative in which you are invested and truly want to believe. Headlines are simply attention grabbers – the more catchy or salacious, the better. Parents, citizens, and voters need to be curious enough to look beyond those headlines and soundbites, to question the veracity of wild or extreme claims, and to seek out true and accurate information.
