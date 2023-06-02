California’s state constitution requires the legislature to pass a budget by June 15. To meet this deadline, lawmakers often pass a series of placeholder bills in mid-June, which can authorize the expenditure of unprecedented amounts of money but contain no details as to how that money will be spent. Typically, these “blank bills” will contain one line such as “It is the intent of the Legislature to enact statutory changes relating to the Budget Act of 2023.”
This annual ritual is a reliable source of controversy in Sacramento, with Democrats introducing “blank bills” and Republicans routinely voting against them, legitimately claiming a lack of transparency. But neither Republican nor Democrat taxpayers should accept this outrageous practice as “business as usual.”
Lawmakers may be incentivized to resort to this process, as legislators in California cannot get paid if they don’t meet the budget deadline. Passing blank bills allows them to avoid serious budget negotiations that might cause them to miss the June 15 deadline and lose their paychecks. Secondly, budget trailer bills are a great way to slip into law without debate and deliberation significant policy changes, some of which are barely related to the budget process.
The typical blank bill, if amended, is voted on seven times before reaching the Governor’s desk. The language in these blank bills generally remains as one generic sentence for the first four votes. In most cases, once the “trailer bill” has been filled with actual language, the final three votes can happen in as few as three days. This is only possible because some Democratic lawmakers, taking advantage of their super majority, are willing to break the rules they set for themselves to ensure that the legislative process is transparent.
California Assemblywoman Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach) compares this process to a blank check for the government. “You don’t even know what you’re voting on, because they have not gone through committee in a normal committee hearing process . . . There’s nothing to vote on, there’s no content. It’s a blank check. It’s not responsible governance.”
In California, spending bills must be approved by a two-thirds vote of the legislature, but trailer bills can pass with a simple majority. Trailer bills provide a way to bypass the checks-and-balances of the normal budget process and can take effect the moment the governor signs them, compared to regular policy bills which take effect January 1 of the following year.
Even though blank budget bills soaring through the legislature with little to no public oversight or input is the least transparent process possible, many bills passed in this manner end up dictating how California spends taxpayer funds, and the financial impact can be significant. Some of the laws passed by trailer bills in 2021 included making undocumented aliens eligible for Medi-Cal, creating a $2 Billion fund to forgive utility bill debt accrued during the pandemic, a universal basic income program with a cost of $35 Million for pregnant women and youth leaving foster care, a $6 billion package to build high-speed broadband infrastructure, and $1.5 Billion in earmarks to add 200,000 subsidized childcare positions. Even if you believe that some of these expenditures were worthwhile, they were passed with no input from the voters who are then forced to fund them.
The practice of voting on “blank bills” is not new to California. Ten years ago, in 2013, the Los Angeles Times reported that the California Senate approved thirty-seven pieces of blank legislation and the Assembly approved thirty-four. Each of these votes broke down along party lines. At the time, Senate Republican leader Bob Huff (R-Diamond Bar) called the action a “charade” and a “sham,” and Assemblyman Mike Morrell (R-Rancho Cucamonga) said “a businessman operating the same way would go to prison.”
A similar process to blank bills is referred to as “gut-and-amend,” defined as “when amendments to a bill remove the current contents in their entirety and replace them with different provisions.” Such amendments are required to be “germane,” meaning a proposed amendment must be relevant to the subject matter contained in the measure. Ultimately, the Presiding Officer decides the determination of germaneness. As a result, a majority of the members of the Assembly or the Senate get to determine for themselves whether amendments they proposed to a measure are germane or not. This is something akin to the fox guarding the henhouse.
The current budget session includes 10 pages of budget trailer bills that California lawmakers, along with Governor Newsom, are planning to pass and sign into law. How are these bills getting passed when lawmakers don’t even know what the bills will do? The answer is simple – many Democratic lawmakers are willing to vote yes on bills that are nothing more than empty shells, and by having a “super majority,” they get to make the rules.
It is exceedingly difficult to keep up with these blank bills because there is no indication of what part of the budget they will ultimately affect. There is no announcement made when the bills are finally filled in with language, so if you want to keep up with them you need to check each bill every day to find out what, if anything, is in them. This is no way to govern, but what can voters do about it?
One thing we can do to end this charade is to get an initiative on the ballot and vote to make it illegal for blank budget trailer bills to exist. But the huge amount of time, money, and manpower the initiative process requires makes this extremely unlikely to ever happen. The only way that this will change is if Californians elect a more balanced legislature, so that no party holds a super majority and gets to make up their own rules. Elections do have consequences, and one-party rule in California is the reason that this wholly irresponsible and nontransparent method of lawmaking is allowed to continue.
Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Nevada City, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com.