California’s state constitution requires the legislature to pass a budget by June 15. To meet this deadline, lawmakers often pass a series of placeholder bills in mid-June, which can authorize the expenditure of unprecedented amounts of money but contain no details as to how that money will be spent. Typically, these “blank bills” will contain one line such as “It is the intent of the Legislature to enact statutory changes relating to the Budget Act of 2023.”

This annual ritual is a reliable source of controversy in Sacramento, with Democrats introducing “blank bills” and Republicans routinely voting against them, legitimately claiming a lack of transparency. But neither Republican nor Democrat taxpayers should accept this outrageous practice as “business as usual.”

