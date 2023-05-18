McLaughlinTerry-GVU-mugx-1-819x1024.jpg

Californians are witnessing a major restructuring of the method by which residents are charged for their electricity. For decades, California consumers have paid for electricity with a tiered system that charged more for resources used above a baseline amount. The baseline was determined by the consumer’s use of electricity, the region, and the season. Consumers who used a great deal of electricity would pay far more for each kilowatt hour that exceeded their baseline allocation, thereby encouraging and rewarding energy conservation.

California already has a program to help reduce costs for low-income residents known as California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE). But with California’s electric rates rising to amongst the highest in the nation last year, second only to Hawaii, some leaders in Sacramento proposed that the costs to the working poor were too high. To address this, the California legislature passed Assembly Bill 205, set to go into effect no later than July 1, 2024. AB 205 mandates an end to the tiered system of electric rates and institutes in its place a system in which rate payers will pay a set delivery fee based upon their income. The details of the legislation revealed what was considered “equitable” energy pricing, where residents with higher incomes are charged more for electricity to subsidize energy costs for those with lower incomes, regardless of usage.

