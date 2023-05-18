Californians are witnessing a major restructuring of the method by which residents are charged for their electricity. For decades, California consumers have paid for electricity with a tiered system that charged more for resources used above a baseline amount. The baseline was determined by the consumer’s use of electricity, the region, and the season. Consumers who used a great deal of electricity would pay far more for each kilowatt hour that exceeded their baseline allocation, thereby encouraging and rewarding energy conservation.
California already has a program to help reduce costs for low-income residents known as California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE). But with California’s electric rates rising to amongst the highest in the nation last year, second only to Hawaii, some leaders in Sacramento proposed that the costs to the working poor were too high. To address this, the California legislature passed Assembly Bill 205, set to go into effect no later than July 1, 2024. AB 205 mandates an end to the tiered system of electric rates and institutes in its place a system in which rate payers will pay a set delivery fee based upon their income. The details of the legislation revealed what was considered “equitable” energy pricing, where residents with higher incomes are charged more for electricity to subsidize energy costs for those with lower incomes, regardless of usage.
A consequence of this system is that regardless of income, ratepayers will have far less incentive to conserve electricity, since each additional unit of electricity will be priced exactly the same.
Southern California Edison, Pacific Gas & Electric, and San Diego Gas & Electric have all asked the California Public Utilities Commission to approve a new rate structure in order to be in compliance with AB 205. Each household would be charged a fixed fee based upon their income, plus charges for actual electricity use. Depending upon the provider, the proposed household income tiers and their fixed rates are incomes of $28,000 to $69,000 — $20 to $34 per month; $69,000 to $180,000 — $51 to $73 a month; and over $180,000 — $85 to $128 per month.
The utilities claim that household income will be verified by a third party such as the California Franchise Tax Board, but the bill does not provide any process by which this income will be determined, nor does it address any privacy concerns that customers may have in regard to confidential financial information.
In the years 2017-2021 median household income in California was $84,097. Under the proposed rate structure, an average California family could pay a flat fee of as much as $876 per year for their electricity while charges per kilowatt usage would decline by 33-42 percent depending upon the provider. The net effect is estimated to be an increase of about $90 a year for the average household and up to $750 a year for higher-income households. Ironically, families who invested in solar panels for their homes would see some of the highest increases in electrical costs under the new rate structure.
Whatever your opinion about the income-based electricity charges coming your way in 2024, the bigger story here is how this Assembly Bill was passed with virtually no public input, nor any thoughtful deliberation by our California legislators.
Assembly Bill 205 was first introduced by Assembly member Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) on January 8, 2021. The entire bill was completely blank except for one sentence that read “It is the intent of the Legislature to enact statutory changes relating to the Budget Act of 2021.” That’s it – that is the entire bill. This blank “budget” bill then went through the required legislative steps that were designed to enable thoughtful consideration and transparency, and about seven weeks later the California State Assembly passed this one-sentence bill by a party-line vote of 56 to 18 and sent it on to the State Senate where it sat for more than a year.
On June 26, 2022, AB 205 was amended in the Senate. The “amendment” to the original one-sentence bill consisted of 21,627 words creating new sections to the Government Code, the Public Resources Code, the Public Utilities Code, the Revenue and Taxation Code and the Water Code. One day later, on June 27, the bill passed the Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee. On June 29 it was approved by a vote of the Senate. On the same day it was sent to the Assembly for “concurrence in Senate Amendments”, which received a vote of 64 to 13. On June 30, the Governor signed AB 205, now known as “the energy trailer bill”, and it took effect immediately.
California’s entire budget process is mostly negotiated behind closed doors by the governor and legislative leaders. Backroom deals become “amendments” to blank bills such as AB 205. These “budget trailer bills” are then rushed through the Legislature and land on the governor’s desk for signature. By the time you, the taxpayer and voter find out what’s in them, it’s too late to have any impact. And that is exactly how, in 5 days’ time, California passed a law mandating electricity charges based upon income.
The practice of introducing blank budget bills is decades old, and not entirely unique to California. In my next column I will be discussing the scam of approving blank bills in more detail, and what actions voters may be able to take to end this charade.
Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Nevada City, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com.