On December 1 of last year in this column I introduced Chloe Cole to those who were unfamiliar with her story. Chloe is one of many young people referred to as “detransitioners” – those who have regretted their decisions to undertake a gender transition. In Chloe’s case, at the age of 13 she was prescribed puberty blockers and testosterone. At 15 she underwent a double mastectomy. But by the time she was 16 she realized that she had made a terrible mistake and is currently in the midst of a lawsuit against the Kaiser Permanente Group and three of their California doctors.
Chloe Cole’s story is not unique, and she is not the only young woman suing Kaiser Permanente and its doctors for “fast-tracking” them through gender transitions that they now deeply regret. At least two other similar lawsuits have been filed, the most recent on June 14 in San Joaquin County Superior Court by Kayla Lovdahl.
Kayla’s case specifically names medical professionals Lisa Kristine Taylor, Winnie Mao You Tong, Susanne Watson, and Mirna Escalante – several of the same individuals who are named in the lawsuit filed by Chloe Cole, as well as a third claimant.
“This case”, Kayla’s lawsuit begins, “is about a team of doctors who decided to perform a damaging imitation sex-change experiment on Kayla, then a twelve-year-old vulnerable girl struggling with complex mental health comorbidities, who needed care, attention, and psychotherapy, not cross-sex hormones and mutilating surgery.”
From a young age Kayla struggled with mental health issues, and, similar to Chloe Cole and other detransitioners, she was exposed to trans-identifying influencers online who convinced her that she would be happier if she were a boy. When approached by Kayla with this desire, her parents sought guidance from medical professionals.
Three Kaiser doctors initially advised Kayla and her parents that she was too young for hormones. But her family was then referred to Drs. Watson, Taylor, and Tong who, according to the lawsuit, “immediately and negligently affirmed Kayla’s self-diagnosed transgenderism without adequate psychological evaluation . . . promptly placed her on puberty blockers and testosterone at age 12 . . . and performed a double mastectomy within six months at age 13.” The lawsuit claims that this occurred after one 75-minute evaluation by Dr. Watson.
Kayla’s parents were told that Kayla’s dysphoria would not resolve itself without hormones or surgery, and “that she represented a high-risk of suicide unless she transitioned.” This mirrors almost exactly what Chloe Cole and her parents were told prior to Chloe receiving treatment. “You can have a live son or a dead daughter” is a phrase that has been repeated by numerous other young women across the country, as being the choice given to their parents by medical professionals.
Kayla’s legal complaint states that “Defendants assumed that Kayla, a twelve-year-old emotionally troubled girl, knew best what she needed to improve her mental health and figuratively handed her the prescription pad. There is no other area of medicine where doctors will surgically remove a perfectly healthy body part and intentionally induce a diseased state of the pituitary gland misfunction based simply on the young adolescent patient’s wishes.”
Recognizing she had made a terrible mistake, at the age of 17 Kayla began detransitioning, but because of the hormonal and surgical treatments she had received she has deep physical and emotional wounds. Her lawsuit explains she has “started regular psychotherapy sessions for her mental health symptoms, which is the care she should have been receiving all along.” Sound familiar? It should, as Chloe Cole also stated she has “deep emotional wounds, severe regrets, and distrust for the medical system” and has “suffered physically, socially, neurologically, and psychologically.”
Are we learning anything from these and other stories of young, confused girls being experimented upon and mutilated when barely in puberty? Apparently not, at least in California. California State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) recently went public urging parents to “flee” the state before it’s too late. This was in response to the alarming language in Assembly Bill 957, which cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 13. Authored by Democratic Assembly member Lori Wilson and co-sponsored by State Senator Scott Weiner, AB 957 was amended to include “gender affirmation” among children’s needs for “health, safety and welfare.” For purposes of custody and visitation, if a parent does not “affirm” a child’s gender preference (with no minimum age indicated in the bill) they could face child abuse charges and lose custodial rights.
Senator Weiner of San Francisco has also introduced a bill that would require foster parents to affirm the gender of a minor child entering their home, and Senate Bill 107 which would allow minors access to sex changes without parental consent.
Senator Wilk is convinced that legislators now need to begin protecting not only children, but parents as well. “I have come to the conclusion that we need to start protecting parents”, he said. “I have … witnessed a full-frontal assault on charter schools, taking away parents’ choice in how their children are going to be educated to the detriment particularly of children of color. In recent years, we have put government bureaucrats between parents, children, and doctors when it comes to medical care – and now we have this {AB 957} where if a parent does not support the ideology of the government their children are going to be taken away from the home”.
“In the past,” Wilk continued, “when we’ve had these discussions and I’ve seen parental rights atrophy, I’ve encouraged people to keep fighting. I’ve changed my mind on that – If you love your children, you need to flee California.” I would add that if you love your children and desire to remain in California, you must begin paying much closer attention to the laws and regulations being passed by California’s elected officials and consider whether they actually represent the best interests of your family.
Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Nevada City, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com.