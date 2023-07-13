Terry McLaughlin

On December 1 of last year in this column I introduced Chloe Cole to those who were unfamiliar with her story. Chloe is one of many young people referred to as “detransitioners” – those who have regretted their decisions to undertake a gender transition. In Chloe’s case, at the age of 13 she was prescribed puberty blockers and testosterone. At 15 she underwent a double mastectomy. But by the time she was 16 she realized that she had made a terrible mistake and is currently in the midst of a lawsuit against the Kaiser Permanente Group and three of their California doctors.

Chloe Cole’s story is not unique, and she is not the only young woman suing Kaiser Permanente and its doctors for “fast-tracking” them through gender transitions that they now deeply regret. At least two other similar lawsuits have been filed, the most recent on June 14 in San Joaquin County Superior Court by Kayla Lovdahl.

