The recent Supreme Court decision on race-based admissions at Harvard and the University of North Carolina overturned the precedent that allowed institutions of higher education to use race as a factor for granting admission to applicants, finding it to be unconstitutional and in violation of the Equal Protections Clause of the 14th Amendment.
The end of affirmative action was inevitable, as present discrimination is not the answer to past injustice. A vast majority of Americans of all races favor ending affirmative action, as demonstrated in a number of polls. Even left-leaning Californians firmly rejected affirmative action at the ballot box twice – in 1996 and more recently in 2020.
We cannot deny that half a million people remained enslaved based upon their race at the same time our founders were declaring Americans’ inalienable right to freedom. But our country has made tremendous progress since that time, ending the horrific practices of slavery and segregation. We have twice elected a Black man as President of our country. We currently have two Black Supreme Court Justices and we have elected numerous members from diverse racial backgrounds to both houses of Congress. Black Americans are found in all the corridors of power in Washington DC, New York, Hollywood, and everywhere in between. Thankfully, overt racism, defined as discrimination based solely on someone’s race, is rare in this country.
Both the left and the right have strong opposing views about this topic. Is it possible that neither side is right?
How are leftists wrong? Far from the days of Martin Luther King, Jr. advocating for a color-blind society, much of the left now labors for a color-obsessed society. Almost everything is viewed through the prism of race. Parity and equity have become defined as an equality of result, and if that result is not obtained, many believe that the only explanation must be institutionalized racism and reverse racism is deemed to be the only cure. Both our Vice President and our newest Supreme Court Justice were selected based upon their gender and the color of their skin. I can state that with confidence because in both instances our President actually told us that those were the defining qualifications which he sought.
If a black man is arrested for committing a crime, oftentimes many on the left will claim it is the result of “systemic racism”. If a white man receives a career promotion he is often touted as benefitting from “white privilege”. Thus, everything becomes race related. And this is nonsense. In real life, we are not surrounded by white supremacists or KKK members. Almost no one is deliberately refusing to hire a qualified applicant or denying housing to a potential tenant because of his or her skin color.
If anything, it is the left-leaning within the media, government, academia, and corporations who push the narrative that all people should be judged based upon the color of their skin, that every incident, action, or statement has racial undertones, and that everyone is racist. Regarding race relations, the left has done far more harm than good.
Those on the right, in an attempt to promote a color-blind society, often ignore that as Americans we are directly descended from some horrific racial practices. They often don’t acknowledge that class distinctions based upon income, which are very real, are often tied into racial differences in this country. While the left may argue that certain people are disadvantaged because of their race, and the right may suggest that any disadvantages are due to an abdication of self-responsibility or effort, the reality is that some people do have disadvantages and privileges due to class – meaning one’s financial situation.
Many studies have shown that a child raised in the lower economic class, particularly without a father in the household, is more likely to remain there, and the same is true for individuals raised in the middle- or upper-income classes. These advantages and disadvantages are not only a factor of the resources available to an individual in that group, but also the different skills imparted upon them, which can play a major role in determining later success in life.
But these class distinctions are generally unrelated to race – the white lower class has many of the same disadvantages as the black lower class. Unfortunately, in our race-conscious society, our vocabulary often extends no further than the color of one’s skin. It’s difficult to take seriously the privileged Michelle Obama or Meghan Markle lecturing the country on unfairness and inequality, as though they have had it tougher than the residents of any race in East Palestine, Ohio, or Gary, Indiana. As J.D. Vance pointed out in his memoir “Hillbilly Elegy”, as a poor white boy raised in the Appalachian Mountains, he had far more in common with a lower-class black boy than “the WASPs of the Northeast.”
However, Blacks in America are disproportionately represented in the lower classes and although the systemic racism of the past has been essentially overcome, we cannot pretend that the generational impact does not still exist. It remains difficult – though not impossible – to climb the class ladder for those of all races born into the lower class.
It is important to note that present-day affirmative action has been most notably imposed in college-level admissions and adult hiring practices. Over the past decades, the solution to actually achieving parity by the time a child reached adulthood would have and should have been remediation at the K-12 school levels. That intervention has been made almost impossible by teachers’ unions and other governmental entities who oppose school choice, effective self-help programs, or restrictions on blanket entitlements.
A nation where medical school admissions, promotions within the military, or training of pilots and air traffic controllers are determined by race or gender is a nation headed for failure. Instead, our goal should be to lift people out of poverty by helping them to overcome their disadvantages, regardless of their skin color. First, we must reject the race-centric view of the left. Leftists do nothing to help those in need by declaring all of them to be victims, incapable of ever overcoming any disadvantages on their own. Defining someone as a perpetual victim condemned by the fate of their birth removes all hope and incentive which would propel and enable them to rise to their true potential.
Rather than tearing down or penalizing those who are considered to be “privileged”, we should be lifting up those without the same resources with policies and incentives that encourage family cohesiveness and stability, and training and education in the universal skills that will help anyone succeed in life, no matter the color of their skin.