Terry McLaughlin

The recent Supreme Court decision on race-based admissions at Harvard and the University of North Carolina overturned the precedent that allowed institutions of higher education to use race as a factor for granting admission to applicants, finding it to be unconstitutional and in violation of the Equal Protections Clause of the 14th Amendment.

The end of affirmative action was inevitable, as present discrimination is not the answer to past injustice. A vast majority of Americans of all races favor ending affirmative action, as demonstrated in a number of polls. Even left-leaning Californians firmly rejected affirmative action at the ballot box twice – in 1996 and more recently in 2020.

