Pauli Halstead has ignored the facts in her one-sided piece to prove some form of conspiracy at the County. Her “facts” are being fed to her from a group of conspiracy theorists who sue the county for its Covid policies, sue the Health Officer and have cost us, the taxpayers, hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees due to frivolous lawsuits. This should be the focus for Ms. Halstead and the community.
Instead, Ms. Halstead rails on County CEO Alison Lehman for doing eight months of research prior to Measure V being placed on the ballot. Of course, Lehman was involved in the development of the process. Of course, Lehman did homework to understand various funding options. Of course, Lehman assembled community leaders to discuss what steps should be taken. This is called leadership. Her boss, the Board of Supervisors, placed wildfire prevention as Priority One, and rightfully so. Lehman led from their directive and we should be providing her kudos instead of arrows.