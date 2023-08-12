Almost daily there is yet another extreme record-breaking weather phenomenon somewhere in the world. Climate change deniers have gone from “it’s not real” to “well, look at a million years ago, it was hot then too”. Not helpful. It shouldn’t be necessary to state the obvious: we humans weren’t around then.

We’re here now and witnessing climate change manifestations largely unprecedented in civilized human history: jaw-dropping 100 degree temperatures recorded near the Arctic Circle, powerline-melting temperatures in the Pacific Northwest exceeding 120+ degrees, 100+ degree hot tub temperatures in the ocean offshore from Florida, weeks of 110+ degree weather in Phoenix.

Terry Lamphier, Grass Valley