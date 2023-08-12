Almost daily there is yet another extreme record-breaking weather phenomenon somewhere in the world. Climate change deniers have gone from “it’s not real” to “well, look at a million years ago, it was hot then too”. Not helpful. It shouldn’t be necessary to state the obvious: we humans weren’t around then.
We’re here now and witnessing climate change manifestations largely unprecedented in civilized human history: jaw-dropping 100 degree temperatures recorded near the Arctic Circle, powerline-melting temperatures in the Pacific Northwest exceeding 120+ degrees, 100+ degree hot tub temperatures in the ocean offshore from Florida, weeks of 110+ degree weather in Phoenix.
Climate youth activist Greta Thunberg sums up humanity’s response to date: “blah, blah, blah”. Truth be known, short of a catastrophic global impacting event, humans will unlikely have the political will to spend the money to make meaningful changes. Necessary changes in energy use, consumption, waste recovery, etc. would likely be as disruptive to society’s consumer-driven economy as climate impact mitigation measures would.
Ironically, there are two near-term high-potential global catastrophe scenarios that would alter or reverse climate change: nuclear war’s ‘nuclear winter’ and the potentially imminent shutdown of the Atlantic Ocean’s current.
Regarding nuclear war, some pundits fear that Vladimir Putin’s alleged recent deployment of nuclear weapons throughout Ukraine’s northern neighbor Belarus puts us as close to nuclear war as the Cuban missile crisis. Lest the US or allies be tempted to respond in kind, the timely release of the movie “Oppenheimer” reminds us of the moral issues and ramifications surrounding use of nuclear weapons in war. Having recently watched the Armageddon-themed post nuclear war movie “On the Beach”, it’s an important reminder.
Unlike the US’s sole possession of nuclear weapons in 1945, multiple countries now possess these weapons of mass destruction. This strains the heretofore ‘limited use’ arguments, given humanity’s propensity towards “the fog of war” where morals and ethics tend to fall by the wayside for the sake of shortsighted political expediency.
Nuclear war would be a climate game changer. Most climate scientists and military planners believe that an outbreak of nuclear weapons use would trigger a ‘nuclear winter’, wherein the resultant atmospheric debris would reduce sunlight for years. The resultant global cooling and massive reduction of populations would take climate change mitigation out of human hands for years, decades or even centuries. Consequences of radiation poisoning and disruption of agriculture would dramatically reduce, if not extinguish humanity. It would be the ultimate irony if Putin’s attempt to capture Ukraine’s ‘food basket’ (as insurance against climate-driven agriculture failure and starvation?) lead to nuclear war/nuclear winter — and collapse of Ukraine’s agriculture.
The other looming global climate change that would severely disrupt our planet’s weather has happened before and is predicted with high likelihood to occur within the next few decades, possibly within two years: collapse of the Atlantic current. The Atlantic directly affects weather globally, keeping Europe warm and the eastern US wet.
Collapse – the ocean current stops completely — has occurred throughout earth’s history, with global climate-changing impacts from severe droughts to major cooling. A recent USA Today report (“Warm Atlantic current could collapse by midcentury”, July 26, 2023) notes that “if it were to happen, it could bring about an ice age in Europe and sea-level rise in cities such as Boston and New York.” Further, it would lead to “drastically reduced amounts of rain and snowfall across the central and western US”.
The report’s authors say that the current “will stop — with 95% certainty – between 2025 and 2095”.
This builds on a report given at the 2003 World Economic Forum by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution president Robert Gagosian: “Scientists have so far identified only one viable mechanism to induce large, global, abrupt climate changes: a swift reorganization of the ocean currents circulating around the earth”…. “If thermohaline circulation shuts down and induces a climate transition, severe winters in the North Atlantic region would likely persist for decades to centuries”. Africa would become dryer; Southwest Asian monsoons would be severely altered.
“Thus, the potential for abrupt climate change should prompt us to re-examine possible impacts on many climate-affected sectors. They include: agriculture; water resources; energy resources; forest and timber management; fisheries; coastal land management; transportation; insurance; recreation and tourism; disaster relief; and public health (associated with climate-related, vector-borne diseases such as malaria and cholera).”
While humans can’t control ocean currents, there is so much we can do. Doing nothing is not an option.
Terry Lamphier, Grass Valley