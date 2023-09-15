This is a statement you won’t find local elected officials or candidates making, yet ever-rising taxes and insurance rates are directly tied to local housing policies. Our next Grass Valley election cycle will likely feature City council candidates touting the usual “we need more affordable housing; we need to fix the homeless problem” and now, “we need better fire safety”.
What have the last two decades of electeds actually given us? Higher taxes, more middle class housing while most homeless are still unhoused and our evacuation-compromised streets are more crowded and dangerous.
Past City-hired consultants warned about the negative fiscal impacts of housing (2004, Applied Development Economics; 2010 AECOM). Now city council is calling for another tax (third in ten years) to pay for the (ongoing) “fiscal emergency” that they created.
After years of pro-growth Council decisions, leading to hundreds of new houses chaperoned through City approvals by past City planner Tom Last (now working for the Nevada County Contractor’s Association), the impacts are catching up. Note that at least one NCCA officer owned land in the Loma Rica development that Last shepherded through planning; also the City compromised safety by protecting LR from Federal Aviation Administration safety regulations.
Hidden costs? Take the Loma Rica development. In 2010, AECOM noted LR’s project would trigger the need for a new fire station and staff that would cost (in 2010 dollars), $1.7+ million annually, of which LR would pay $218+ thousand, leaving taxpayers to cover the $1.5 million annual shortfall. The City’s own 2011 environmental impact report noted “Loma Rica fiscal impacts could be negative for many years”. Fire costs were foreseen by the County in 2011, which recommended “a serious analysis of the potential costs” for fire safety (2011 LR Environmental Impact Report).
No surprise, then, that the City is calling for a new tax to address their ‘fiscal emergency’ need for more firefighters. Meanwhile, passage of this tax will free up the budget for more questionable expenditures, like millions for the downtown mall and replacement parking, purchase of an existing recreation field, etc.
The State’s ‘all electric’ mandate for new housing will increase demand on existing electric infrastructure, requiring power line and distribution equipment upgrades which we will all pay for in rate increases. The proposed gold mine, if approved, will also add significant electric demands to our grid.
Traffic loading from the hundreds of new houses (ditto, mine operations) will accelerate deterioration and taxpayer-funded maintenance costs of existing streets, now costing between $800,000 and $1 million per mile, according to the City.
Taxpayers are already subsidizing Loma Rica’s interface with existing streets, in the form of a multi-million dollar bond for the Dorsey interchange, the interchange that CalTrans had identified early on as needed to service the LR development (this before Council said, “no, it’s for the hospital”).
The expensive taxpayer-funded traffic signal at the intersection of Brunswick Road and Loma Rica Drive was installed to reduce traffic danger to a required new Loma Rica intersection on Brunswick (not yet built) just downhill from the notorious Brunswick grade.
Sewer plant upgrades that were made twenty years ago to serve anticipated new growth (including Loma Rica) have been paid for by existing taxpayers because the proposed massive developments that would have paid for improvements languished or went away due to community outrage. Now, despite anticipated revenue from major new development projects that were quietly approved by Council during the Covid pandemic, the City has found it necessary, once again, to raise sewer and water rates, with no credit for past overpayments.
Assuming Grass Valley’s consultants were correct that each house built nets a $500+ per year tax shortfall, the 1000 or so approved new housing stock will cost taxpayers millions going forward. It’s no wonder that we are now facing a call for yet another tax. Further, adding housing to our CalFire-identified high/extreme fire danger area is driving dramatically increasing fire insurance costs.
Long time City residents are still fighting to get their potholes fixed. This leaves a sweet spot for a fiscally conservative candidate to campaign for better use of our taxes. In 2024, we don’t need pro-development, fiscally challenged electeds who can’t or won’t be bothered to read reports from consultants they hire. It’s time for new electeds who understand fiscal responsibility and who will prioritize rebuilding core City functions.
Terry Lamphier, past District 3 Supervisor and former Grass Valley Planning Commissioner