This is a statement you won’t find local elected officials or candidates making, yet ever-rising taxes and insurance rates are directly tied to local housing policies. Our next Grass Valley election cycle will likely feature City council candidates touting the usual “we need more affordable housing; we need to fix the homeless problem” and now, “we need better fire safety”.

What have the last two decades of electeds actually given us? Higher taxes, more middle class housing while most homeless are still unhoused and our evacuation-compromised streets are more crowded and dangerous.