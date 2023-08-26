Soon, our Constitutional system of laws will be tested like no other time in recent history.

What to make of an ex-President who has so much disdain for our legal system, our free press, our FBI and Justice Department, Trump’s prosecutors and judges, our tireless (“deep state”) government employees, etc.? Trump and his cohorts’ attempts to establish an independent electoral college, intimidate his vice president and election officials, undermine our electoral system (“rigged”) and incite supporters on January 6 to “fight like hell” – is this just freedom of speech or sedition?

Terry Lamphier, Grass Valley