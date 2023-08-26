Soon, our Constitutional system of laws will be tested like no other time in recent history.
What to make of an ex-President who has so much disdain for our legal system, our free press, our FBI and Justice Department, Trump’s prosecutors and judges, our tireless (“deep state”) government employees, etc.? Trump and his cohorts’ attempts to establish an independent electoral college, intimidate his vice president and election officials, undermine our electoral system (“rigged”) and incite supporters on January 6 to “fight like hell” – is this just freedom of speech or sedition?
From Encarta: “Sedition, in law, term referring to conduct directed against the state or intending to excite disaffection with it and with those exercising authority. Such conduct generally takes the form of writing, publishing, or making speeches inciting citizens to overthrow established governmental authority.
“The Smith Act prohibited advocacy of the violent overthrow of the U.S. government or the organization of any group promulgating such a philosophy. In Dennis v. United States (1951), the Supreme Court of the United States upheld the constitutionality of the act. The Court concluded that the “gravity of the ‘evil’” justified an invasion of free speech under the circumstances, despite the fact that the speech in question did not create a clear and present danger.”
The Supreme Court’s 1969 ruling in Brandenburg Vs Ohio broadened freedom of speech but acknowledged that said speech is limited “where such advocacy is directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action and is likely to incite or produce such action”.
Trump’s reign left dead law-enforcement officers and a fractured nation. His legal defenses are paid for by wealthy, self-serving donors who benefit from divisiveness and by gullible followers groomed by ‘alt’ media’s years of promoting “incite” over “insight”.
If there was one over-riding criticism of those in the ‘alt-right’ who profess to support freedom, it’s that they don’t believe freedom needs to be encumbered by responsibility, unless it’s for the other guy. Freedom without responsibility is anarchy. The very concept of ‘law and order’, anchored in accountability for actions, is under assault. Win or lose, it is appropriate, indeed critical, that Trump be subjected to our legal system. To do otherwise erodes trust in our basic institutions of civilization.
Our legal system is far from perfect. People with money absolutely get better treatment than people without. Conviction rates using overwhelmed public defenders assigned to the indigent are north of 90%, typically because overzealous prosecutors overcharge (threatening years of incarceration), then offer plea deals to avoid the expense of trial. No money means no bail. No bail means being jailed until trial or plea deals. Asking for the Constitutional right to a speedy trial with overworked public defenders nearly guarantees conviction.
Judges are predominately ex-prosecutors whose careers are, by nature, defined by the assumption that those arrested are guilty until proven innocent. Prosecutors running for judgeship on a ‘law and order’ platform typically tout their “high conviction rates”, a specious claim under the ‘let’s make a deal’ system. Justice becomes a cost/benefit calculation.
Our current Supreme Court, by selective readings of our Constitution, has been reflecting narrow ideologies, not the broad system of beliefs we hold today or even our founders’ intents. Case in point: on gun control, the conservative majority affirmed the ‘right to bear arms” (freedom) but ignored Constitutional constraints (responsibilities) such as the 2 nd Amendment’s wording referencing “a well-regulated Militia” — that is, a Militia regulated by Congress under Article 1, Section 8 and the President, under Article 2, Section 2.
Ideology-free justice demands that one not put one’s thumb on the scales with filtered interpretations. Instead we get Trump/Giuliani-style creative twisting of the Constitution to serve narrow sociopolitical and religious ends. Re: the latter, until the Supreme Court includes a secular justice, it continues to be tainted by claims of promoting a theocracy. Overturning Roe v Wade — influenced by their “originalist” stance based on our country’s predominately but not exclusively Judeo-Christian roots — cast a religious shadow on our First Amendment. They could have upheld it citing the 10th Amendment.
For all its weaknesses and frailties, our legal system provides a critical base for our democratic republic and is, essentially, the last bastion of accountability and order in our increasingly fractious nation. Trump, whether ultimately found guilty or not, must be held accountable, lest we all get the right to yell fire in a crowded movie theater just because we don’t like the movie.
Terry Lamphier, Grass Valley