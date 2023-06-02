Man has a limited biological capacity for change. When this capacity is overwhelmed, it is in “future shock.” — Alvin Toffler, author of “Future Shock”
Are we there yet? Toffler’s premise in Future Shock was that technologic advances are outpacing our ability to understand their impacts to society. And here we are.
Artificial intelligence programs and robotics are now at the stage where they are a part of our everyday lives, yet we are only vaguely aware of the broader implications and impacts. Robots and AI programs are everywhere and continue to expand into areas where the ramifications are profound – will robots create a world where most human jobs are replaced? What does that mean for consumer-based capitalism that requires employed humans to buy things? Or will advanced AI programs decide that they don’t need humans competing for resources, as in the Terminator movies?
These technologies promise profound, even threatening prospects for the human race, as prominent inventors in the field are quick to point out, and are beyond the scope of this column. We in Nevada County have a more immediate concern: what will be the impact of robotics on the controversial Rise’s gold mine employment projections over the next 80 years?
Rise promoters have made a big deal about the good paying jobs they promise, as well as the positive economic ripple effects from these ‘well-paid’ workers spending their dollars in our community. To date, no one has asked them about the likelihood that robots will replace many of those jobs in the very near future.
Robotic mining, often guided by AI programs, is a multi-billion dollar a year industry that is growing an estimated 7% annually. As Patrick Thibodeau, senior editor for Computerworld wrote in 2016 (“Robotics, driverless tech are taking over mining jobs”), “in the next decade, the mining industry may lose more than half of its jobs to automation…that’s not based on future technologies, but on automated equipment being deployed today”.
(From Thibodeau): “Most affected will be miners in the lesser-skilled trades, including heavy-equipment operators, drivers and maintainers. This will increase demand for people with IT skills who can set up and operate automation systems – but at far smaller numbers than the automation displaces. Local communities, dependent on mining employment, will be hard hit”. How hard? “Automation will replace 40% to 80% of the workers at a mine. New mines and those with many years of life left are the prime candidates for automation”.
Oof.
Another article, “Automation and robotics in mining: jobs, income and inequality implications” (https://www.sciencedirect) reports: “Although mining is a capital-intensive industry, its contribution to employment creation is generally praised as a leading local benefit to justify new or expanding extraction projects. However, labour substitution from automation and robotics is increasing in a wide range of modern mining processes… the labour share in the value-added generated by mining has consistently decreased over the years, from around 40% in the mid-nineties to about 20% in recent years”.
The report notes that: “in early 2019, a worldwide survey asked more than 800 executives and representatives of 399 mining companies what technologies will have the most significant impact on mining innovation over the next 15 years. Of those surveyed, 73% responded ‘robotics and automation’”.
Further, “nowadays, it is common to have mine trucks drove (sic) and machines controlled by operators sitting in an office in Santiago, Sydney, or London – located thousands of miles away from operations. Although humans cannot be totally out of mines and operations…advances have reached such a point that the first ‘self-proclaimed’ fully automated mine is taking place in Mali”.
It is important to note that the ripple effects of robotization in the Rise project will extend to our greater community – robots will not need lodging and typical human services, likely severely reducing Rise’s rosy economic projections.
Rise’s unpopular proposal still faces a decision by our county supervisors, the same supervisors who, year after year, place “fiscal responsibility” as their number one priority. To their credit, they recently authorized additional funds to an independent consultant tasked with analyzing the mine’s economic impacts. Fiscal responsibility should include the likelihood that Rise’s projected economic impacts will not stand the test of time and will likely not offset the numerous negative impacts. If the ‘rise of the machines’ is not part of the economic analysis, it should be.