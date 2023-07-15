Artificial intelligence (AI). In this day and age, one might very well question human intelligence, considering that leading developers of AI are now warning the world that “oops, AI might pose a threat to humankind”. Around 100 of these experts recently sent a letter to Congress to that effect, strongly urging legislators to implement new regulations because AI poses an existential threat to humanity on par with nuclear weapons, global warming, etc.

AI is now feeding completely made up text, speeches and images into our electronic world. Experts warn that you may get calls from family and friends that are actually fake, created by scam artists using AI to lift voices and images from social media feeds. One columnist suggested creating a “safe word” not shared on electronic media that only those close to you know.

Terry Lamphier, Grass Valley