Artificial intelligence (AI). In this day and age, one might very well question human intelligence, considering that leading developers of AI are now warning the world that “oops, AI might pose a threat to humankind”. Around 100 of these experts recently sent a letter to Congress to that effect, strongly urging legislators to implement new regulations because AI poses an existential threat to humanity on par with nuclear weapons, global warming, etc.
AI is now feeding completely made up text, speeches and images into our electronic world. Experts warn that you may get calls from family and friends that are actually fake, created by scam artists using AI to lift voices and images from social media feeds. One columnist suggested creating a “safe word” not shared on electronic media that only those close to you know.
There is no doubt that, at least initially, great things will come from utilizing fast, smart computers. AI has already made important inroads in medical diagnostics, for instance, and is making major inroads into taking over mundane human tasks. While these uses will undoubtedly reduce costs, it will create others, in the form of rising unemployment.
Historically, new technology has always been disruptive to job markets but the classic – and true – response has been that new jobs will arise. This will be less true with AI, as machines learn to repair themselves, for example.
Military planners are already considering implementing AI in warfare technology and threat analysis (they may already being doing so). Anyone who is familiar with the Terminator movies can easily imagine the dire possibilities that can arise from dependence on machines to fight wars.
Proponents argue that AI can be programmed with restraints but some AI scientists now admit they are not understanding what’s going on with some self-learning programs. A leading Google AI scientist quit his job because he believed the research he was involved with was creating a machine with sentience, “the condition of being conscious or aware”(Encarta).
If this is true, what values will a machine intelligence adopt? In humans, the number one value is survival and, at its best, incorporates compassion, understanding and partnership as tools to create and maintain a civil society. A machine just needs a power source and the ability to protect and repair itself, capabilities it may not necessarily need humans for – and eventually may perceive as competitors for resources.
So, either machines will think for themselves and determine their best interests independent of human desires or they will be restrained through human programming. This raises another serious question. If they can be constrained, who gets to program them and with what values? Some in Congress are already concerned about electronic censorship.
There is one interim counter to our march deeper into a fake world, a world where reality is already severely challenged without machine intervention: print media.
Anything in print remains a permanent and irrefutable document in the sense that, true or not, it remains the same. It is not beyond belief that the future will bring a battle between print and electronic media, ala George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984”, where the facts changed daily, Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451”, where books were burned, and even present day America, where humans are “correcting” books or banning them outright.
While the printed word is not gospel and is subject to error and misinformation, it does establish a baseline of reality and a springboard for debate. Authorship and sources can be verified, unlike AI, which now has even created its own made-up citations in some cases – dangerous in our human and all too gullible world.
Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis has already been called out for using faked campaign advertising; the Pope recently sported a (faked) ski parka. Local Facebook pages now include unidentified fake content. For the near future, those quick to ask “Alexa” and the like for facts on contemporary issues of great importance will be better served by print media.
Reputable newspapers and magazines offer curated content – information that has been verified by humans – and face legal consequences for falsehoods, unlike many electronic postings. One of the best sources for national and world news is “The Week” magazine, which cites news sources and columnists from across the political spectrum.
Our Union newspaper does a decent job with the resources at hand. Do our community a favor. Support it with ads and subscriptions and keep the fake world at bay for a little longer.
Terry Lamphier, Grass Valley