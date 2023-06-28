As your (past) Nevada County Supervisor, I was part of our local biomass energy task force under the very capable leadership of retired forester Steve Eubanks. I learned, over four years, the practical issues complicating the goal of building a local energy plant to utilize our local renewable forest waste.
Mr. Eubanks’ exhaustive research met each challenge – location, traffic, a sustainable resource supply, electric grid access, the all-important economic bottom line, etc. – with a very well documented analysis. At the end of my four-year tenure, I asked, “why aren’t we doing it?” As I recall, the answer was, even though a facility can be built to meet Environmental Protection Act and National Environmental Protection Act (EPA & NEPA) requirements and even though a solid fiscal analysis estimated 5% to 10 % profit, investors could make more money elsewhere.
To its credit, our current Grass Valley City Council has at least considered utilizing biomass, no doubt driven by observing the huge mounds of it dropped at and hauled away from Rise Gold’s proposed mine site (one of the sites considered by the county biomass committee for a biomass plant).
I had also explored with (then) county CEO Rick Haffey the feasibility of installing solar collectors at the County’s Rood Center, either on the roof (“no place to put it”) or the parking lot (“they’re ugly”). Within a year or so of leaving office, the next Board of Supervisors, to their credit, authorized installation of massive solar collectors on site.
Even climate change deniers should recognize the value in distributed energy systems provided by “microgrids”. Locally generated energy would enhance our energy reliability by having alternatives to Pacific Gas & Electric’s monopolistic, expensive and increasingly unreliable centralized energy grid. This will continue to increase in importance as predicted future super fires and heavy new loads on the existing local energy grid make us ever more vulnerable to outages.
A biomass plant can also produce pollution-free hydrogen. A young regional company is starting to do this, intending the end product to be used for automobiles. With the State pushing to replace fossil fuels by mandating electrification, hydrogen could conceivably replace propane that rural homeowners rely on for cooking and heating, protecting existing propane businesses and infrastructure.
Biden’s administration has greatly improved funding options for ‘green energy’. Last year, Congress passed a one billion-dollar FEMA grant program, intended to prioritize climate-resilience projects. According to Mother Jones magazine, “PG&E now encourages microgrids in some rural areas and fire zones to reduce risk of its transmission lines sparking devastating wildfires”. Last year’s Inflation Reduction Act includes tax credits to further investment in microgrids (“Powered Up”, May/June 2023).
Our local energy independence will likely become increasingly important as our massive new local housing developments come on line, drawing ever-higher currents through our existing electric grid and pushing heavy loads on wires, transformers and substations. Local energy production can be safer and net higher yields, as long distance electric transmission lines typically lose 5% to 15% of energy via heat.
Some communities are now combining battery banks with solar farms. Sterling, Massachusetts’ system of batteries and solar “saves the municipal utility an estimated $400,000 per year and is predicted to pay for itself in seven”. San Jose recently approved Google’s proposal for, essentially, building a small city of businesses and 4,000 housing units “which will pull nearly all of its power from a large microgrid of distributed photovoltaics and battery storage”. The small town of Hot Springs, North Carolina is completely powered by a similar system when main power fails. Wells Fargo is investing in a large project in New Mexico; the Carlyle Group is financing JFK airport’s New Terminal One solar/battery system, expected on completion to allow the facility to function entirely off grid.
Our County owns 40-60 acres of prime solar-exposed land around the McCourtney transfer station. With its high potential for a massive solar/battery site, it’s an excellent opportunity for Grass Valley to partner with the county to develop a local ‘distributed energy’ microgrid. Ditto Nevada City’s old airport site.
Rise Gold proponents would likely have success monetizing their investment if they offered something of immediate – and permanent — benefit to our community. In addition to their potential to make us energy independent with a solar/battery/biomass hydrogen plant, they are sitting on a rechargeable water supply capable of serving 2000 homes for a year. Green gold!
Terry Lamphier, Grass Valley