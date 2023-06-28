As your (past) Nevada County Supervisor, I was part of our local biomass energy task force under the very capable leadership of retired forester Steve Eubanks. I learned, over four years, the practical issues complicating the goal of building a local energy plant to utilize our local renewable forest waste.

Mr. Eubanks’ exhaustive research met each challenge – location, traffic, a sustainable resource supply, electric grid access, the all-important economic bottom line, etc. – with a very well documented analysis. At the end of my four-year tenure, I asked, “why aren’t we doing it?” As I recall, the answer was, even though a facility can be built to meet Environmental Protection Act and National Environmental Protection Act (EPA & NEPA) requirements and even though a solid fiscal analysis estimated 5% to 10 % profit, investors could make more money elsewhere.

Terry Lamphier, Grass Valley