The headlines are full of fire, furious weather, and mass extinctions enough to convince all but the most partisan conspiracist of the reality of climate change.

Rick de Knoop recently took the sarcastic approach to the climate debate (The Union 7/7) explaining that all humans pollute and this climate cycle is entirely natural. Ecliptic orbits and tectonic movement cause changes over thousands or millions of years, not decades as is the present case. Yes, all humans do consume and pollute, we are all indeed planetary “parasites” (his term). However, the amount of impact each person has can vary wildly depending on lifestyle choices. How is this not important? Oh, yeah… the sun will die someday.

Terry Boyles, Penn Valley