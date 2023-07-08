The headlines are full of fire, furious weather, and mass extinctions enough to convince all but the most partisan conspiracist of the reality of climate change.
Rick de Knoop recently took the sarcastic approach to the climate debate (The Union 7/7) explaining that all humans pollute and this climate cycle is entirely natural. Ecliptic orbits and tectonic movement cause changes over thousands or millions of years, not decades as is the present case. Yes, all humans do consume and pollute, we are all indeed planetary “parasites” (his term). However, the amount of impact each person has can vary wildly depending on lifestyle choices. How is this not important? Oh, yeah… the sun will die someday.
On the other side, environmentalists love to point fingers at “evil” oil companies for our looming, human caused, calamity. The reality is that we consumers of cheap energy and other resources continue to ignore our own contribution to the global debacle.
It is simply easier to pollute in almost every instance. Unless we are forced to pay, up front, the real costs… to our health, lost ecosystems, destroyed property, mass population movements, war, famine, that a too hot, too polluted planet will bring, future generations will bear the horrible costs. But paying that “tax” now means, like any collective effort, some loss of personal freedom. No one likes this. Not even liberals.
Much is made of the fact, especially amongst conservatives opposed to any environmentalist legislation, that the manufacture of electric vehicles, solar panels, wind turbines etc. use massive amounts of resources… and energy. An electric car or truck does really does not become carbon neutral until it’s been on the road for a couple of years. And all of that aluminum, steel, cobalt and lithium must be mined at huge environmental and (in Third World mining) human cost.
Every technological, economic adaptation has come in stages as money flows in to a growing industry, then innovation and further progress follow. But it’s obvious that simply allowing the market to function (that ignores unpaid future cost of resource depletion and pollution), will not reduce humanity’s carbon footprint. Perhaps only when fossil fuels are finally depleted and too expensive, will we be forced to use renewables. But by then it will be far too late for our superheated planet and any denizens unable to adapt quickly enough.
The burden of economic, and personal sacrifice is almost never fairly distributed. Someone, some group, must suffer disproportionately for the sake of the nation, the world. Americans enjoy the economic/lifestyle benefits of cheap resources, and consequent waste and pollution at three times the world average, and 10 times that of the poorest nations like Pakistan and the Philippines. Why shouldn’t we (Americans and other Western Nations) bear a heavier burden on the way to sustainable growth? In many ways, however unknowingly (in the past), we caused this mess.
Average consumers, like Mr. de Knoop and me, will likely resist any lifestyle changes, but some communities, will be asked even more than their fair share. The Shoshone tribe in northern Nevada are asked to sacrifice some of their ancestral lands to mine the lithium for today’s batteries. Oil and coal companies and their workers will have to reinvest, retrain in the new industries that are coming. Petrostates like Saudi Arabia (US too!) will be asked to leave easy revenue (oil) untapped.
Even environmentalists resist many of the changes necessary (ask Governor Newsom about fast tracking), improved power and water infrastructure, implementing a new generation of safer, cleaner nuclear power plants… imperfect, but necessary steps to a sustainable future.
Progress toward the elimination of carbon will inevitably be incremental. But many feel, if we can’t find an immediate, cheap, nondestructive alternatives… why bother? Why should we sacrifice (in the form of costlier cars and other products) if there’s no immediate impact on climate, and new tech still causes some environmental damage? To those like de Knoop, animated by zero sum arguments, however unscientific, we shouldn’t bother.
Finding ways to feed, house, and improve the quality of life, sustainably, for the ten billion soon to populate our tiny planet will be difficult, and will require compromise, and risk unintended consequences. But success is only possible if we at least try to forestall the worst effects of carbon emissions, and other pollutants today. The present model of consumption, growth and waste is causing obvious suffering now and will only get worse. When will we finally get the message?
Terry Boyles, Penn Valley