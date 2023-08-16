Will Rogers once said “Congress met today. I was afraid they might.” But even Rogers might be at a loss for words trying to describe the damage done by the California legislature, which is poised to fail – once again – at government’s basic duty of public safety.

At issue is Assembly Bill 819 (AB 819) which will decriminalize “fare jumping” on the Bay Area’s Rapid Transit system (BART).

