I don’t think that I can stress adequately how dangerous and vile the Supreme Court’s 303 Creative decision is for the health of our nation and the rule of law. The Court is supposed to review and decide ACTUAL caes involving real persons - I say “persons” because the Court granted personhood to corporations, so one must factor them into the narrative.
In this bogus case, however, there was no dispute. No one presented themselves to purchase the services of the website design company at the heart of this (non)matter. There was the appellant company and the state of Colorado duking it out over an agreed set of hypothetical “facts,” none of which existed in reality. The Court decided and gave the devastating weight of precedent to a matter that had no actual merit whatsoever.