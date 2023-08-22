It was with great pleasure and pride that I read The Shelter article in yesterday's Union article by Fran Cole, our new shelter Director.
It is commendable we have such a functional and responsible animal shelter in our county supported by our community and our local elected officials. Not all shelters that call themselves NO KILL are no kill, but Sammie's Friends is.
Also it is commendable that Sammie's is providing courtesy listings of dogs in our community to assist animal owners in rehoming their dogs and cats so more homes can be found and we avoid as much over shelter of our shelters as possible.
Please know Scooters Pals, a local all volunteer (no staff) rescue/non profit also provides courtesy listings of our community and surrounding areas animal's rehoming (dogs and cats both) in our attempt to avoid shelter overcrowding.
We urge all our animal non profits that do not yet provide this assistance, to rehoming animals so they don't reach shelters to consider doing so. It costs us nothing to publish and network the animals need, but our attention and time. All we need is a good quality picture and a write up about the animals with the owners contact information so interested parties can meet and consider providing a good alternative home for the dog or cat needing a stable good home.
While this is only my personal opinion, I also believe the buying up of so many vet practices by corporate entities of late has played a significant role in vet care costs increasing and thereby contributing to folks relinquishing their pets which adds to shelter overcrowding. Many of us in rescue believe those vet clinics that are owned by our community veterinarians and not corporations are more inclined to provide lower costs and these increases in vet care costs are at least in part attributed to corporate buy out of our vet clinics.
All us animal lovers are in this together and we are fortunate to live in such an animal loving community.
Scooter's Pals is available to assist any animal owner in re-homing their pet should they no longer feel able to provide adequate care.
Scooters Pals can be reached by calling (530) 350-2099 or through our web page at: www.scooterspals.org.
Susan Wallace, Scooter's Pal's Founder/Director