ARE YOU KIDDING ME? SLAVES BENEFITED FROM SLAVERY??? No, no, no people. The slave OWNER benefited from slavery. This was totally an economic decision to own another human being. Please, please put on your critical thinking hat. Africans were kidnapped from their homes in chains. They were living their lives in Africa with spouses and children and parents and friends. They already had skills in order to survive in their homeland. But as slaves in the New World they were subject to beatings and whippings and rape. They had no choice in what work they did. They legally had no choice in ANYTHING they did. Over the years in bondage they formed families and had children, but those families could be broken up in a heartbeat if the "Master" decided to sell their human property! And do not tell me that after the United States was established that this became a states rights issue. It was all for profit.
I recommend the book, "The Summer of 1787" by David O. Stewart to educate yourself about how slavery was such a major force in the writing of the Constitution in only 4 months. Slavery was truly America's original sin.