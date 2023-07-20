Singing with the Sierra Master Chorale (SMC) is an enriching and rewarding experience. I can personally attest to this, and I promote SMC whenever I get the chance. Auditions for our Fall 2023 season are coming up on August 27th and 29th, so come join us! Details can be found at www.inconcertsierra.org/smc-sing

In my continuing quest to showcase local performers (and root out potential choral singers), I want to introduce three very talented musicians who have added choral singing to their repertoire. This will give you a glimpse into their musical lives and perhaps inspire you to give choral singing a try.

Steve Mendoza is an InConcert Sierra Board member, Chair of the SMC Coordinating Committee, a tenor with the Sierra Master Chorale, and lead singer for Sons of Boogie. He has lived in Nevada County for 42 years.