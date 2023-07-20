Singing with the Sierra Master Chorale (SMC) is an enriching and rewarding experience. I can personally attest to this, and I promote SMC whenever I get the chance. Auditions for our Fall 2023 season are coming up on August 27th and 29th, so come join us! Details can be found at www.inconcertsierra.org/smc-sing
In my continuing quest to showcase local performers (and root out potential choral singers), I want to introduce three very talented musicians who have added choral singing to their repertoire. This will give you a glimpse into their musical lives and perhaps inspire you to give choral singing a try.
Karel Hendee sings soprano with SMC and sings and plays bass for the rock bands Sgt Funky and Love Train. She grew up on a farm in Colorado, one of seven kids. As her mother was a choral singer and pianist, Karel was taught to love and appreciate music. Following her mother’s path, Karel sang in choirs as a youngster and, as she puts it, “I sang in choirs when it wasn’t cool.” She moved to Minnesota, which boasts a rich music scene, where she attended school and taught swimming and fitness classes. At age 30, Karel decided to take up the banjo; while recovering from a torn ACL injury, she used the time to fully learn the instrument. This led to a keen interest in, and love for, country and bluegrass music. At 36, Karel moved to Nevada County with her husband, Jonathan. She joined a country band and decided to take up the bass, which she thoroughly enjoyed. Husband Jonathan (drummer for Sgt Funky) advised her that learning soul/funk music was a prerequisite to becoming a fully rounded bass player. She then joined Sgt Funky, first as a singer and later as singer/bass player, and also joined the band Love Train. At one point in time, Karel played in five bands at once! After a year of singing lessons, Karel auditioned for SMC; she loves both the technical and artistic aspects of choral singing.
Tristan Berlund sings alto with SMC and is a singer/dancer with Sgt Funky. Tristan’s parents lived in Hawaii, where her mom was a professional Tahitian dancer, and her dad was in the Navy. They moved to Corpus Christi, TX, where Tristan grew up. Tristan was/is an avid music listener, but growing up, her life was focused on science rather than music. In fact, she was 51 when she retired as a Conservation Biologist, moved to Nevada County, and decided to teach herself to play guitar and sing. Next came the ukelele, bass, drums, and learning the fundamentals of music theory. Tristan befriended Karel Hendee, who encouraged her musical pursuits and invited her to join Sgt Funky as a dancer/backup singer. Tristan left the band for a short period, then returned as a front-line singer. Tristan then joined SMC, which she thoroughly enjoys and finds intellectually stimulating. Truly a self-taught musician, Tristan passionately believes that you never stop learning in life and music!
Claire Diament-Turner sings soprano with SMC and was a singer/keyboard player with Sgt Funky. Raised in a musical family in Quebec City, French is Claire’s first language, although she is also fluent in English, initially learned by listening to James Taylor, Carole King, Janis Joplin, and musicians of the ‘British Invasion.’ By age four, Claire was begging for a piano, which her parents happily provided. Piano lessons followed. Claire arrived in Nevada County in 1978, where Roger Hodgson introduced her to Ananda. Intrigued, she spent a year there perfecting her English skills and singing with the Ananda Choir. Having met Karel Hendee, Claire was asked to audition for Sgt Funky in 2019, where the chemistry was obvious, and it gave her the chance to play music she had not yet performed. She joined SMC along with Karel and Tristan and finds it both challenging and extremely rewarding, thus making her a more multi-faceted musician.
I simply love writing about and promoting our local performers. I continue to be amazed at the breadth of talent in our community! If you feel the need to sing, visit
Steve Mendoza is an InConcert Sierra Board member, Chair of the SMC Coordinating Committee, a tenor with the Sierra Master Chorale, and lead singer for Sons of Boogie. He has lived in Nevada County for 42 years.