Music in the Park

“Sip ‘n Song in the Park” comes to Pioneer Park in Nevada City this Saturday.

 Carolyn F Valle

I’ve previously written about my own musical journey, which has given me the opportunity to sing classical music as a tenor with the Sierra Master Chorale, as well as sing lead and play harp in the rock band, Sons of Boogie. I discovered that there is synergy between these two genres of music and much to be gained by sharing rehearsal and performance techniques of the two:

I’ve highly recommended choral singing to my fellow rock singers. In fact, two bands mentioned in this article (Sons of Boogie and Then Again) will be performing at Sip ‘n Song, a benefit for the Sierra Master Chorale (SMC) on July 8 at 5:00pm at Pioneer Park in Nevada City. Come join us! Details can be found at www.inconcertsierra.org.

Steve Mendoza is an InConcert Sierra Board member, a tenor with the Sierra Master Chorale and lead singer for Sons of Boogie. He has lived in Nevada County for 41 years.