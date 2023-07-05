I’ve previously written about my own musical journey, which has given me the opportunity to sing classical music as a tenor with the Sierra Master Chorale, as well as sing lead and play harp in the rock band, Sons of Boogie. I discovered that there is synergy between these two genres of music and much to be gained by sharing rehearsal and performance techniques of the two:
I’ve highly recommended choral singing to my fellow rock singers. In fact, two bands mentioned in this article (Sons of Boogie and Then Again) will be performing at Sip ‘n Song, a benefit for the Sierra Master Chorale (SMC) on July 8 at 5:00pm at Pioneer Park in Nevada City. Come join us! Details can be found at www.inconcertsierra.org.
There is so much musical talent in Nevada County. I’d like to introduce you to some local musicians who have added choral singing to their repertoire. They all sing (or have sung) with the Sierra Master Chorale, in addition to performing in local rock bands.
Doug Morgan sang baritone with SMC for many years and is a founding member of Sons of Boogie, where he has sung and played bass for the last 40+ years. Doug is a former InConcert Sierra board member and has long promoted and championed SMC. He was the major influence in my auditioning for and joining SMC, and I thank him dearly for that, as it changed my musical life in so many ways! Music has been a key element of Doug’s and his family’s life. Sons Dustin (guitar), and Neil (drums) both play regularly, and Neil is busy with his goal of releasing three albums in 2023! During the late 70’s, alongside guitarist Dave McLellan, Doug formed the band Sons of Boogie, which has had many incarnations over the years, but has always remained a musical family for past and current band members.
Kathy Chastain sings soprano with SMC and sings and plays keyboard for Then Again. Her family is immersed in music. Her grandmother was a professional musician, her grandfather a composer. One sister is a professional violinist, another is a fiddler and singer, and yet another plays flute and sings with the San Jose Symphonic Choir. Classical music was ever-present from an early age, with the family singing symphonies while washing dishes! Kathy is blessed with a beautiful voice and has an amazing musical ear, able to hear a piece of music and immediately play/sing it. Kathy sang from a very young age and took piano lessons. She attended Berkeley High School, which allowed more in-depth learning and performance opportunities, including touring with a chamber orchestra. In college, she sang with the school choir. Kathy then took a break from singing to raise a family, moving to Nevada County in 2000. She joined the Sierra College choir, conducted by Ken Hardin. This choir formed the nucleus of the Sierra Master Chorale. During this time, Kathy met and developed a friendship with guitarist James May. As a duet, they formed Then Again, which was Kathy’s first experience in a rock band.
Steve Nicholson sings baritone with SMC, plays bass and sings with Then Again, and is also bass player for the Sierra Stages Orchestra. Although from a non-musical family, Steve had a strong desire for musical performance, taking guitar lessons at ten years old and learning to read music. As his interest grew, he played in his school band and learned saxophone, clarinet, piano, and bass. High school was spent playing in various rock bands. Steve then took a break from music but was inspired by his partner, Mimi Vishoot, to rekindle the flame. After living in Oslo for a year, he returned to Davis, playing in several local bands, including ‘Universal Steve,’ which released two albums but then disbanded. Moving to Nevada County in 2000, Steve took music theory and sight-reading classes at Sierra College, where he and Mimi joined the Sierra College choir (and continue to sing with the SMC). After meeting Kathy Chastain and sitting in on a gig with Then Again, the musical chemistry was apparent, so Steve joined the band as a full-time member.
So… what is your musical journey? Is it yet to begin or are you already on your path? Whatever your circumstances, you might find that choral music provides you with a musical chapter not yet written. I urge you to audition for the Sierra Master Chorale and find out! Visit https://www.inconcertsierra.org/smc-sing for more information.
Steve Mendoza is an InConcert Sierra Board member, a tenor with the Sierra Master Chorale and lead singer for Sons of Boogie. He has lived in Nevada County for 41 years.