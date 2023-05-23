The national Firewise USA® recognition program of the National Fire Protection Associationprovides a collaborative framework to help neighbors in a geographic area get organized, find direction, and take action to increase the ignition resistance of their homes and community and to reduce wildfire risks at the local level by becoming a certified Firewise Community.
There are 90 certified Firewise Communities in Nevada County—the most of any county in the entire United States—and more in the process of getting certified! This is a testimony to everyone who has worked to make this program successful and especially to Firewise the communities that have stepped up to reduce wildfire hazards, helping make us all safer.
The Firewise Program in Nevada County is led by the non-profit Fire Safe Council. To recognize their work and the benefits Firewise Communities provide, the Fire Safe Council is holding a fundraiser on June 3, with all proceeds going to Firewise Communities. The fundraiser will include dinner, drinks, a band and both a silent and live auction with many great items to purchase. In addition, there are ticket packages that include entry into an afternoon of fun lawn games for competition and prizes. You can help Firewise Communities and assist the beneficial work they are doing now and will do into the future by buying a ticket to the fundraiser, by donating something for auction or by signing up for a sponsorship. Please visit the Fire Safe Council website for details and ticket purchase at: https://www.AreYouFireSafe.com/fundraising
If your community has not yet participated in the Firewise USA® program and would like to find out more, contact the Fire Safe Council’s Firewise Program Coordinator. Pat Leach, at FWC@AreYouFireSafe.com. Besides the main benefit of reducing fire hazard, California’s insurance companies provide, as of April 2023, a discount to properties within a Firewise Community that has taken steps to reduce their hazards.
The Firewise USA® program is co-sponsored by the USDA Forest Service, the U.S. Department of the Interior, and the National Association of State Foresters.
Steve Eubanks, Vice Chair, Fire Safe Council in Nevada County