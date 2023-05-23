The national Firewise USA® recognition program of the National Fire Protection Associationprovides a collaborative framework to help neighbors in a geographic area get organized, find direction, and take action to increase the ignition resistance of their homes and community and to reduce wildfire risks at the local level by becoming a certified Firewise Community.

There are 90 certified Firewise Communities in Nevada County—the most of any county in the entire United States—and more in the process of getting certified! This is a testimony to everyone who has worked to make this program successful and especially to Firewise the communities that have stepped up to reduce wildfire hazards, helping make us all safer.

Steve Eubanks, Vice Chair, Fire Safe Council in Nevada County