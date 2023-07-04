In Nevada City these past several decades, some couples have become known community-wide by their first names only, usually spoken together: Vin and Joan (Agar), Dick and Bev (Hackett), Lee and Sally (Lewis), Dave and Sharon (Tobiassen), Bob and Ruth (Paine) come to mind, as do David and Charles.
It’s as if their combined first names were actually one word: Vinandjoan, Dickandbev, Leeandsally, Daveandsharon, Bobandruth, Davidandcharles. They melded together to form single, amazing personalities. And because of what they did –– and in some cases fought for –– Nevada City is a better community today than it would otherwise be.