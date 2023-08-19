Most of the people I know get discouraged by the bad news they hear from the media day in and day out. Another shooting. Another racial incident. An earthquake, hurricane, or tsunami. Another indictment against a former president. More murder, wars, droughts, etc., etc., etc. The reporting is unbalanced, tilting to the sensational.

Haven’t you seen TV news anchors barely suppressing smiles because they got a hot story dealing with the deaths of many people? These reporters don’t seem sad but happy at the opportunity to tell the public about the latest horrible situation.

Shanti Emerson, Banner Mountain