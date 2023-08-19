Most of the people I know get discouraged by the bad news they hear from the media day in and day out. Another shooting. Another racial incident. An earthquake, hurricane, or tsunami. Another indictment against a former president. More murder, wars, droughts, etc., etc., etc. The reporting is unbalanced, tilting to the sensational.
Haven’t you seen TV news anchors barely suppressing smiles because they got a hot story dealing with the deaths of many people? These reporters don’t seem sad but happy at the opportunity to tell the public about the latest horrible situation.
According to most of the press, nothing good ever happens. We’re insensitive human animals bent on destroying each other. Yet we all know kind, law-abiding, generous people who help others daily, but do you ever read about them in the media? We experience lovely weather and enjoy gorgeous landscapes. But who cares? Only the most extreme dangerous weather will be reported.
Some people may get hardened by the daily grind of bad news, and many, like me, long to read about good people, fun events, and kind deeds.
Where can we get good news? Where can we learn about how our high school teams are doing? What’s going on at the Fairgrounds? Who died? What’s happening in Grass Valley and Nevada City? Where are our artists showing their work? Where will the latest play or concert be performed? What new businesses have opened?
The only place to find the good news about decent people is in the local newspapers, and I’m talking about The Union. Although two ownership changes in 19 months resulted in understaffing, The Union covers as many local events as possible, giving us important news concerning the actions and activities of our cities, county, organizations and clubs, as well as fires, road closures, auto accidents, local opinions, and election results.
We, as readers, have become writers and photographers, helping fill the paper with interesting columns and images. Local treasure, cartoonist Bob Crabb, spoofs us making sure we look at ourselves with humor.
Glancing at today’s paper (Tuesday, Aug. 15th), I see articles about local schools promoting partnerships with families, information on asthma and psoriasis, SYRCL Yuba River cleanup day, and other wholesome articles. The Union isn’t all Pollyanna. There are also items about a man distributing obscene material during the Fair and Kevin Kiley’s not fact-checking his stories. But the balance of the paper is positive and illuminating.
The Union keeps us informed and engaged. It is necessary to support our paper in every way we can. When visiting a doctor or lawyer’s office, I hope to find The Union in their waiting rooms but never do. Suppose every doctor, lawyer, hairdresser, or financial planner in Nevada County subscribed to The Union? It would certainly increase circulation and inform more people of what’s happening in our vibrant county.
We must be especially loyal to our local paper as it competes with free internet news and online advertisements.
I want to give an enthusiastic shout-out to Chad Wingo, publisher, and Elias Funez, editor, for their undying dedication to our newspaper. They and their overworked staff have worked diligently and selflessly to keep The Union lively, interesting, and relevant.
The main reason local papers like The Union are so important is the sense of community they create among the people who read them. Without a local newspaper, little or no community togetherness would be created by knowledge of local happenings. Let’s all step up to the plate and help in any way we can to keep this marvelous paper alive.
Shanti Emerson, Banner Mountain