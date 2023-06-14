I hope you had a wonderful Memorial Day weekend with loved ones and family! We remember and honor the men and women who served to protect and defend our nation and its freedoms‚ and in doing so paid the ultimate price. May is an eventful month in Sacramento-I’ve been busy meeting with constituents in-between Senate Floor sessions and policy committees. There were 2‚661 bills (891 Senate and 1‚770 Assembly) introduced during the 2023 Legislative Session‚ with May 19 being the fiscal deadline for bills. Additionally‚ the Governor’s May Revise proposed budget was released‚ and you can read my reaction to the budget here. In that proposal‚ there is a plan for an increase to ratepayers’ energy bills‚ which I strongly disagree with. There have been several moments this year when I have raised concerns regarding issues that matter most to Californians. One particular session‚ I lamented over additional hospitals closing in California.

I sent a letter to the Governor to lift the drought declaration that still covers the Shasta & Scott Rivers in Siskiyou. The drought is officially over in the watershed‚ yet regulations remain. These cutbacks are greatly harming the local economy and livelihood of families in the region. Additionally‚ after years of neglect‚ the state has continued to postpone critical water infrastructure projects‚ and‚ frankly‚ we don’t have the luxury of postponing these projects. I requested that the governor and other elected officials support $500 million for Proposition 1 Water Storage Investment Program.

Brian Dahle is California Senate District 1 representative and can be reacehd at Senator.Dahle@senate.ca.gov