I hope you had a wonderful Memorial Day weekend with loved ones and family! We remember and honor the men and women who served to protect and defend our nation and its freedoms‚ and in doing so paid the ultimate price. May is an eventful month in Sacramento-I’ve been busy meeting with constituents in-between Senate Floor sessions and policy committees. There were 2‚661 bills (891 Senate and 1‚770 Assembly) introduced during the 2023 Legislative Session‚ with May 19 being the fiscal deadline for bills. Additionally‚ the Governor’s May Revise proposed budget was released‚ and you can read my reaction to the budget here. In that proposal‚ there is a plan for an increase to ratepayers’ energy bills‚ which I strongly disagree with. There have been several moments this year when I have raised concerns regarding issues that matter most to Californians. One particular session‚ I lamented over additional hospitals closing in California.
I sent a letter to the Governor to lift the drought declaration that still covers the Shasta & Scott Rivers in Siskiyou. The drought is officially over in the watershed‚ yet regulations remain. These cutbacks are greatly harming the local economy and livelihood of families in the region. Additionally‚ after years of neglect‚ the state has continued to postpone critical water infrastructure projects‚ and‚ frankly‚ we don’t have the luxury of postponing these projects. I requested that the governor and other elected officials support $500 million for Proposition 1 Water Storage Investment Program.
Protecting communities from devastating wildfires and ensuring shovel-ready projects receive timely funding is critical. For years‚ I’ve been a vocal advocate on ensuring our forests are maintained so our communities are safe‚ thriving‚ and sustainable for future generations. I recently welcomed several legislators to the district for a tour of forest resiliency projects‚ discussions on regeneration‚ and expanding biomass. It was an honor to have Senator Dave Cortese‚ Senator John Laird‚ Senator Caroline Menjivar‚ Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh‚ Assemblymember Tri Ta‚ Assemblymember Megan Dahle‚ and Assemblymember Chris Ward in the district! On a similar note‚ I’m pleased to share CAL FIRE recently announced funding for several projects in the district.
Do you reside in El Dorado‚ Nevada‚ Placer‚ Sacramento‚ Sutter or Yuba County?
Attention Permanent Disabled Person Parking Placard Holders!
If you have had your permanent disabled person parking placard for 6 years or more‚ your placard will not auto-renew in 2023. A new law requires you to inform the California DMV if you still need a placard. Click here to find out how you can start the renewal process today!
Legislative update: My bills‚ SB 692‚ SB 787‚ and SB 836 all passed unanimously off the Senate Floor! They now go to the Assembly for consideration.
Around Senate District One
I was excited to attend the Grass Valley Armed Forces Day and present Retired Navy Commander Lou Conter‚ with a Legislative Resolution for his dedication and service to our country. Mr. Conter is 101 years old and the last survivor of the December 7th attack on Pearl Harbor on the USS Arizona.
Homeownership continues to be more elusive as prices and interest rates continue to rise; I was grateful for the opportunity to meet with realtors to discuss the housing crisis and ways Sacramento can support building efforts at the local level.
Enjoyed having partners and advocates from Shasta Special Education Loan Plan Area on their legislative day! I appreciate the great work they are doing in rural California to help meet the needs of special education students.
It’s an honor to serve you‚ Senator Brian Dahle.
Brian Dahle is California Senate District 1 representative and can be reacehd at Senator.Dahle@senate.ca.gov