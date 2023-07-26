Friends and Neighbors,
They’re at it again. LOP is planning another slaughter of OUR geese TOMORROW (07/24)
Save Our Geese (SOG) received this important communication that we want to share with everyone.
As you may or may not be aware, a “Swimming Advisory” sign was posted at all the parks on Friday (July 21, 2023). This advisory was announced on Thursday in an email notice to LOP members. The notice also said, “Water samples will be collected and analyzed again on Monday July 24, this advisory will be updated as soon as results are back to the Association.???????” (sic)
Today SOG received a copy of an email from Nevada Environmental Health in response to an inquiry about this “advisory”.
We’ll leave it up to the reader to interpret the correspondence but take the opportunity to point out two very important statements from the County: 1. “levels of E. coli being well below the threshold of concern” and 2. “Mr. Botheilo wanted to post the notice”. Environmental Health had NOTHING to do with posting an advisory or even suggesting an advisory should be posted as LOP Administration has led everyone to believe.
Oh my...... this looks like a case of one or more individuals in leadership exerting power over the masses, gas lighting the goose situation and creating FEAR.
Where can we find the permission slips?
Speechless in LOP.
We’ll see you on the Lake. Let’s all get on the shoreline and flush the birds off the water!!
SaveOurGeese — Our Position
We Oppose
SaveOurGeese Coalition opposes the killing of live geese and discharging firearms within the LOP community.
We Support
We are supportive of reducing the number of geese through a combination of nest depredation, egg addling (done humanely), hazing, contraceptives, predator scarecrows, light/water motion detectors, fencing, etc.
SOG is Willing to Help
We are willing to help form a committee of DEDICATED volunteers accountable to the members, who commit to ACTIVELY employing non-lethal means to reduce the geese population and waste and can be reached at info@saveourgeese.com.
