Thea Hood’s column Woke (The Union Ideas & Opinions, 06/10) is a good example of how two people can interpret the same information differently. It seems that this discussion is about whether or not these racial and social justice issues exist, and if they do, how we should resolve them.

First, we need to discuss a new additional meaning of the word “woke.” Meanings of words change over time, and according to the Miriam Webster dictionary, woke also means “being aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).” This is the meaning I will be using throughout this column.

Sarah Wilson-Daley, Grass Valley