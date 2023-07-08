Give me your “tired of the poor”
Your huddled masses yearning to build walls
The wretched refusals of your turn-away shores
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed, back to Mexico and South America and Asia and …
I lift my lamp beside our Golden Door with the sign “Go Back!”
My grandparents were all piss-poor immigrants who came over to Ellis Island in steerage.
Mine came from Lubin, a little shtetl (village) in what is now considered Ukraine but was then a part of Russia one day, Poland the next. They were escaping “the pogroms” – organized massacres of the Jewish people in Russia and eastern Europe in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Good thing my family didn’t get tossed or turned back. Lucky, lucky me!
There’s room for us all beside Emma Lazarus’ Golden Door.
Sandra Rockman, Nevada City