In August of 2020, I commented on the Rise Gold Draft EIR that I was concerned about potential environmental impacts regarding the stability of the “engineered fill” for mill tailings. In the Final EIR these concerns were not adequately addressed.
In my opinion most of the Rise EIR does an excellent job in its presentation which closely followed my geologic, economic, engineering, and environmental research on the Idaho-Maryland Mine over the past 50 years. In the mid 1990’s, with the help of my excellent team, I received a positive EIR and the necessary Idaho-Maryland Mine permits to dewater, explore and develop the mine via the New Brunswick shaft. This was done with a phased EIR and the next phase would include tailings disposal. The project became adequately financed at that point, but the company directors passed on the project wanting a better deal which they did not get.
Later I patented my Ceramext™ methods to handle the Idaho Maryland tailings by producing fire-safe ceramic carbon neutral products, including high quality floor tile, roof tile, exterior wall cladding, and countertops. Most of these types of ceramic products available in the USA are now imported from abroad at a high environmental cost. Several tons of high-quality tile were produced at the Idaho Maryland Mine pilot plants.
Although Rise has done significant additional drilling for ore grades and mill recovery, no tests by Rise on tailings stability for this material have been presented. “Engineered fill” is best defined as fill that has been tested or a very similar fill that has been tested.
I have made numerous compaction tests that relate to “engineered fill” on both Idaho-Maryland historical mill tailings and tailings of finely ground material from freshly drilled Idaho-Maryland drill core. Even 500-ton presses over a half inch thick square foot with optimal moisture content failed to make a stable fill material. Adding larger fragments made the fill material even less stable. (Many of these tests were made to stabilize the tailings prior to heating them to form ceramic products.) Adding even a small amount of water to these “compacted tailings” will make the tailings extremely fluid.
In 2020 I met with Kimberly Morrison in Phoenix, AZ where she presided over several thousand attendees at the annual meeting for the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration. Kim is the Senior Director of Global Tailings Management for Newmont. She subsequently edited and wrote much of the thousand page “Tailings Management Handbook, A Life Cycle Approach” which was published in 2022. This book is presently the most comprehensive resource on new fundamentals for tailings management. At Kim’s request I wrote a case study included in her book titled “Repurposing Tailings and Other Earth Material Waste into Ceramics”.
Tailings engineers are only advocating tailings outside of dam facilities, with or without larger dump rock, on a trial basis in dry remote areas, but not where millions of tons of tailings could travel down drainages like Wolf Creek to potentially bury areas like downtown Grass Valley. I do not believe the tailings “engineered fill” suggested by Rise would survive a moderate rainfall, let alone the atmospheric rivers we recently had.
In recent years there have been many failures of tailings facilities in Canada, USA, Brazil, and many other countries with “engineered fill” that have caused disasters costing hundreds of lives, buried towns, and caused billions of dollars in damages. “Expert engineers” had signed off on these failures.
The Idaho Maryland Mine project can all be done entirely on the New Brunswick property while manufacturing tile with no surface tailings disposal and not using the Centennial or other properties. And yes, gold and development rock for aggregates would still be viable byproducts.
Ross Guenther, Penn Valley