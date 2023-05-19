In August of 2020, I commented on the Rise Gold Draft EIR that I was concerned about potential environmental impacts regarding the stability of the “engineered fill” for mill tailings. In the Final EIR these concerns were not adequately addressed.

In my opinion most of the Rise EIR does an excellent job in its presentation which closely followed my geologic, economic, engineering, and environmental research on the Idaho-Maryland Mine over the past 50 years. In the mid 1990’s, with the help of my excellent team, I received a positive EIR and the necessary Idaho-Maryland Mine permits to dewater, explore and develop the mine via the New Brunswick shaft. This was done with a phased EIR and the next phase would include tailings disposal. The project became adequately financed at that point, but the company directors passed on the project wanting a better deal which they did not get.

Ross Guenther, Penn Valley