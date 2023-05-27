So, you are concerned about the Climate Crisis and are not sure what to do about it? Here are some ideas:
So, you are concerned about the Climate Crisis and are not sure what to do about it? Here are some ideas:
- Learn more about how our world is warming. Start by visiting NASA's website on climate. https://climate.nasa.gov
- Talk about it with friends, family, neighbors; everyone and anyone.
- Get involved; join a climate group or two. Ask how you can help. You undoubtedly have the skills they need. If you have money to donate, they could use that too.
- Get political; contact elected officials, repeatedly, at all levels of government, and demand that they take action to address this crisis. They were elected to service the people, and there is no higher service than protecting the world we live in.
- Walk the talk; take steps to reduce your emissions. It is very freeing.
- Pace yourself; we are in this for the long haul. Have Hope.
Sincerely,
Ron Sadler, Roseville
