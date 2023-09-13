the rich aren't paying their fair share graph
Courtesy Robert Chrisman

Let’s examine what might be called the Moral High Ground that various parties feel they occupy. This is a position from which one can look down at those who fail to practice what the doctrine requires.

It seems basic to me that morality ( or a theory of moral behavior) must consist of a set of principles and/or ideas that would achieve a broad consensus for its validity. Do you believe that it is immoral or improper to use ( or threaten) physical force to get one’s own way, to deliberately deceive others to one’s own advantage, or to take property belonging to another person? I suggest that most people do. Are you one of them? Most societies feel strongly enough about these behaviors that they are made part of what we know as the Penal Code—it includes stealing, burglary, robbery, larceny, battery, fraud, embezzlement, rape, kidnaping, murder, manslaughter, etc. So, it would seem that the principle of refraining from the kind of aggression that characterizes these offenses would form an adequate beginning for a person’s moral stance.