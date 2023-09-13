Let’s examine what might be called the Moral High Ground that various parties feel they occupy. This is a position from which one can look down at those who fail to practice what the doctrine requires.
It seems basic to me that morality ( or a theory of moral behavior) must consist of a set of principles and/or ideas that would achieve a broad consensus for its validity. Do you believe that it is immoral or improper to use ( or threaten) physical force to get one’s own way, to deliberately deceive others to one’s own advantage, or to take property belonging to another person? I suggest that most people do. Are you one of them? Most societies feel strongly enough about these behaviors that they are made part of what we know as the Penal Code—it includes stealing, burglary, robbery, larceny, battery, fraud, embezzlement, rape, kidnaping, murder, manslaughter, etc. So, it would seem that the principle of refraining from the kind of aggression that characterizes these offenses would form an adequate beginning for a person’s moral stance.
Now besides these prohibitions on behavior, do we have a justification for extending morality to include certain actions, or even attitudes, that could be construed as positive, like tolerance, compassion, justice, fairness? Simple observation confirms that Leftists generally, now and in the past, will denigrate and demean you for not accepting, promoting and adopting their agenda, which is claimed to advance these kinds of positive goals. You will be persona non grata. And, moreover, if they manage to install their ideas as provisions of law, they will not hesitate to use the same means and measures that are appropriate for Penal Code offenses, i.e. financial penalties, physical force, and loss of liberty. Nice people, these Leftists of their Moral High Ground.
Oh, do I hear you objecting? OK, so let’s take just one of these extended moral notions, that of fairness, and examine how the Left has perverted it. Upon careful listening you will notice that a Leftist will make an assertion using the name of the concept—“That’s not fair!”–and, unless simply repeated, there will no direct tie to any other ideas, i.e. these people are allergic to detailed arguments. Now with regard to fairness, the I submit that the fundamental notion underlying it is equal treatment, e.g. when running a race, everyone starts at the same time, runs the same distance, and stays in his own lane. All are subject to the same conditions and the same rules. However, this standard gets bent by the Left whenever needed to get to a
Let’s look at the oft-repeated cry
that certain wealthy people do not pay
their “fair share” of income taxes. Suppose
that we have 100 million adult taxpayers;
assuming our goal is that all taxpayers
should be fairly treated, what kind of ideal result would that produce in terms of who pays what amount? Suppose further that the budgetary need is three trillion dollars ($ 3 x 109). Under an equal treatment ( “fair share”)regime each taxpayer would pay $ 3,000. But that, of course, is not even remotely like what happens, is it? The reality is that some people pay very large amounts, and others pay little or none. Under the equality of treatment criterion, we are, for the most part, beneficiaries of the most important government functions—national defense, the legislative and court systems, and some infrastructure requirement on a more or less equal basis; why, then, should some taxpayers pay out hundreds of times the smallest tax amounts, and why should some tax filers escape paying anything at all in income taxes? Of course, this situation does such violence to anything resembling fairness as equal treatment, that it is laughable. But, in fact, the reality, I discovered recently is even worse: not only does a huge fraction ( i.e. 3/5) of potential taxpayers pay little or nothing, that group actually experiences a net receipt of funds from the government!
For example, looking at the table in the included Figure 1., we see that the lowest three-fifths (quintiles) of tax filers paid some tax on average, but that it was not only offset, but was exceeded by the total of government transfer payments received ( these payments include food stamps, welfare, unemployment, etc.) Look also at the percentage (34%) paid by the infamous Top 1%.
Sorry, folks, but this is fairness turned on its head!