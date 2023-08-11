Rob Chrisman's moral high ground (The Union Ideas & Opinions, 08-10) sounds more like a standard conservative trope to me. He wrote, "...you have no right to appropriate my funds for your projects." But nowhere in his lengthy piece was there any mention of theft from indigenous people by white settlers. Nor was there mention of the theft of lives and revenue from enslaved blacks. It is so easy to assume we are self-made, forgetting all the backs of those we climbed upon to get where we are. In Part II, I'd like to read a little less about Kant et al. and more about Mother Theresa, Jesus, and Gandhi.
John Lamont, Penn Valley