Perhaps you have noticed that Leftists, and Democrats generally, consistently put forward the notion that they and their proposals are morally superior to those of the opposition. That is because they stress the fact that their political philosophy is morally committed to helping others. Republicans and others are considered morally defective due to a lack of compassion, etc. The Left makes this assertion without any serious discussion of their underlying moral theory.

So let’s review a few historical examples of moral notions that have received some acceptance over time: we have philosophers like Immanuel Kant, Herbert Spencer, John Stuart Mill, John Locke, etc.

Rob Chrisman, Nevada City