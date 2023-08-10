Perhaps you have noticed that Leftists, and Democrats generally, consistently put forward the notion that they and their proposals are morally superior to those of the opposition. That is because they stress the fact that their political philosophy is morally committed to helping others. Republicans and others are considered morally defective due to a lack of compassion, etc. The Left makes this assertion without any serious discussion of their underlying moral theory.
So let’s review a few historical examples of moral notions that have received some acceptance over time: we have philosophers like Immanuel Kant, Herbert Spencer, John Stuart Mill, John Locke, etc.
Kant’s categorical imperative was that all people should be “treated as ends, not means to an end”. Spencer advocated a doctrine of “equal freedom”, i.e. “that every man may claim the fullest liberty to exercise his faculties compatible with the possession of like liberty to every other man.” John Locke had a theory based on the natural rights of the individual, where rights are simply recognition of conditions necessary to life, i.e. rights are inherent, not granted.
All of the foregoing are moral theories which see morality as self-restraint on actions and impulses that negatively affect others, i.e. a “live and let live” modality. Moreover, until recently, the greater portion of this type of moral thinking was embedded in the criminal law, which prohibits and punishes actions that result in harm, especially physical harm by one person against another. These would typically include assault, battery, murder, robbery, theft, fraud, embezzlement, etc. If government is to have any legitimate function, then it would include using limited force for punishing and retaliating against such acts. Most people agree that this is appropriate and reflects their moral understanding.
Now there are other moral theories that require of the individual that he go beyond refraining from harm and interfering in the lives of others, but that he also fulfill certain positive duties with respect to others, including most of the rest of humankind; these are variants of the philosophy of altruism. So, the question becomes one of deciding when, or even whether, the same level of force, or indeed, any coercion at all may be used to compel these duties.
Now, to respect others and refrain from harming them can always be practiced, but the notion that not only do we all have positive moral duties to others, but also that the same approach can be taken to these duties as with
what we call crimes, i.e. the use of government force is mandatory. So, once some policy that fits this philosophy is officially adopted, many altruists among us feel no compunction at all about using any level of coercion to secure the co operation of all. And this is true even if the policy adoption is the result of the barest majority vote.
For my part, I have no problem with those who wish to practice altruism, but a big, big problem with those who wish to use force to compel others to agree with their goals, especially when it involves taking ( i.e. stealing) resources from some people in order to provide various benefits to other people who did not originally own those resources. These benefits go by the name transfer payments, and the stealing part is euphemistically called redistribution.
If you believe in using your own resources to help others, show your compassion, implement your version of justice, etc., well, be my guest. But let me be totally clear on this—you have no right to appropriate my funds for your projects. Yes, we have taxation to get funds to operate the government, but the government’s only legitimate purpose in this country has always and ever been the protection of individual rights to life, liberty, and property. The Constitution is utterly clear on this, and our failure over the years to deviate from this purpose, to expand government’s charter, and ignore the clear language of both the Constitution and the Declaration is to our everlasting shame.
I was not one of the uncritical admirers of Donald Trump, but many sensed that his actions to reduce and reform government from within were seeds of what ultimately will be required if we are to persist in this great experiment as a representative constitutional republic.
The next step forward should be to prohibit redistribution and phase out all those government entities that rely on it. Only those who would do this are entitled, IMHO, to the Moral High Ground.
Rob Chrisman, Nevada City